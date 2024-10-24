VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Announces 'Armada Over North America' 2025 Tour

Symphonic metal pirates VISIONS OF ATLANTIS have announced the 2025 "Armada Over North America" tour. The thrilling voyage begins April 2 in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania and will plunder several major ports along the way including Baltimore, New York, Seattle, and Los Angeles before the closing celebration in Dallas, Texas on April 29.

VISIONS OF ATLANTIS's latest opus, "Pirates II – Armada", continues and expands on the success of "Pirates" (2022),landing at No. 2 on the U.S. Hard Music Album chart and No. 3 on the Canadian Hard Music Album chart. Furthermore, VISIONS OF ATLANTIS has conquered the 70,000 Tons Of Metal cruise, the Sabaton Cruise, ProgPower USA, U.K.'s Bloodstock Open Air and several other festivals, as well as a 2023 North American headline tour. Their majestic soaring melodies and uplifting songwriting have carried them through treacherous waters and the crew emerged triumphant, hungry for their next adventure.

Pirate queen Clémentine Delauney proclaims: "We are delighted to finally announce that we're bringing our wonderful 'Armada' show over the Atlantic! Join this unique adventure, rich in colors and emotions, a massive pirate party! Come sing along your favorites tunes, jump, shout and row onboard our ship! We are so looking forward to many memorable moments with our North American Sailors and we can't wait to sail over there next spring!"

"Armada Over North America" 2025 tour dates:

Apr. 02 - Mechanicsburg, PA @ Lovedrafts Brewing Co

Apr. 03 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

Apr. 04 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Preserving Underground

Apr. 05 - New York, NY @ Meadows

Apr. 06 - Cambridge, MA @ Middle East

Apr. 08 - Quebec City, QC @ La Source de la Martinière

Apr. 09 - Toronto, ON @ Lees Palace

Apr. 10 - Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary

Apr. 11 - Joliet, IL @ The Forge

Apr. 12 - Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

Apr. 14 - Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room

Apr. 15 - Calgary, AB @ Dickens

Apr. 16 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

Apr. 17 - Portland, OR @ The Bossanova Ballroom

Apr. 18 - San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge

Apr. 19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Whisky A Go Go

Apr. 21 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

Apr. 24 - Las Vegas, NV @ Sinwave

Apr. 25 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

Apr. 26 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

Apr. 27 - Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

Apr. 28 - El Paso, TX @ RockHouse Bar & Grill

Ship's log: July 5, 2024; High Seas

"A new day of sailing begins, the wind on our side, and the sea speaks of recent battles. The air feels fresh - Hypocrisy, greed, envy - hearts of the old world finally disclose their deluded truth. Old leaders are losing ground, their lies are getting worse, and darkness creeps in. Each sunny day hides a coming storm, nature testing our strength for the last battle.

"We've become pirates as their counterparts, free-spirited and true at heart. Navigating storms that try to make us doubt, we see the light in the darkness. The old truth is fading, making room for a new story. Our destiny is in our hands, in our hearts, in every step we take. Reconnecting with ourselves, we touch the essence of life we share with all creatures. Together, unstoppable, connected to the truth, guided by the sun and storms.

"We'll rule the oceans, the mainland, every street, every house, spreading hope. Our pirate cries will last for centuries, with ancestors humming our tunes, our words sung in the new world we create. Our glory will live on forever. United as one force, one army, under a final ARMADA."

Emotions, depth, richness of sound. Not only a record, but a true hurricane of feelings is what VISIONS OF ATLANTIS delivers with the new album, "Pirates II - Armada". On a journey in which listeners face their own battles and cannot resist joining the "Armada", VISIONS OF ATLANTIS will have listeners facing the "Monsters" inside them, with catchy melodies destined to endlessly stick in their mind. The uplifting "Tonight I'm Alive" surprises and captivates with the rhythms of a pirate party on the eve of combat, with the electrifying rumble of a hurricane — a unique, uncharted showcase of talent from VISIONS OF ATLANTIS. The burning flames of "Hellfire" enchant the listener before the sweetness of delicate melodies accompany them "Underwater". The cinematic adventure of seven-minute-plus masterpiece "The Dead Of The Sea" conjures the salty scent of the sea, making the listener feel — in every melodic twist and theatrical orchestral hit — the cannons firing and the battle raging. Listeners will shed a tear while mourning under the melody of "Ashes To The Sea".

Photo by Robert Eikelpoth / Photo editing by Blake Armstrong