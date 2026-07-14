GWAR Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of 'Beyond Hell' With Fully Remastered Deluxe Edition

Two decades after dragging listeners into the depths of the underworld, GWAR is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its 2006 opus "Beyond Hell" with a newly remastered deluxe edition, available for the first time ever on vinyl. The album is set for release on September 25 via the band's own Pit Records.

Remastered by Paul Logus (ANTHRAX, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE),the anniversary edition breathes new life into one of the band's most ambitious and theatrical releases. Alongside the remastered album, the release also includes a previously unreleased outro track recorded during the original "Beyond Hell" sessions that was left off the original release.

Marking the announcement, the band also shares the remastered version of "Eighth Lock", alongside its long-lost music video, available below.

Originally released in 2006, "Beyond Hell" marked a defining moment in GWAR's legendary career. Produced by Devin Townsend, the album brought together two of metal's most unique creative forces, with Townsend helping shape one of the band's most ambitious and beloved releases.

"I had been a GWAR fan since I was a kid. I loved the freedom, the metal, the spectacle, and the passion that went into it all," recalls Townsend. "I met Brockie on a tour we did together and, after cornering him in an elevator basically telling him I'd work for free, I found myself co-producing 'Beyond Hell'. Dave and Corey came to Vancouver to stay with me, and we recorded at Profile Studios. The drums and basic tracks were done at Slave Pit in Richmond, Virginia, and the whole process took about three months."

He continues, "GWAR were, and are, an amazing combination of artistic freedom, absurdity, and hard work bundled up with metal and performance. Loved them then, love them now."

Chronicling the band's descent into Hell to rescue their long-lost comrade Flattus Maximus, "Beyond Hell" remains one of GWAR's defining releases, featuring fan favorites including "Back in Crack", "Womb With A View", "Tormentor" and "The Ultimate Bohab".

Twenty years later, "Beyond Hell" is ready to rise once again, louder, heavier, and more gloriously blasphemous than ever before.

"Beyond Hell" 20th-anniversary deluxe edition track listing:

01. Intro

02. War Is All We Know

03. Murderer's Muse

04. Go To Hell!

05. I Love The Pigs

06. Tormentor

07. Eighth Lock

08. Destroyed

09. The Ultimate Bohab

10. The One That Will Not Be Named

11. Back In Crack

12. Outro

13. School's Out (Alice Cooper cover)

The first-ever vinyl pressing of "Beyond Hell" arrives on 180-gram vinyl housed in an elaborate tri-fold jacket that unfolds into an inverted cross. The CD edition also receives the deluxe treatment, featuring a fold-out poster.

The standard gold vinyl edition will be limited to 2,000 copies. Fans looking for something even more exclusive can pick up the "Blood Moon" vinyl variant, limited to just 300 copies, exclusively at GWAR.net, while Metal Injection will offer an exclusive "Blood Smear" vinyl variant, limited to only 200 copies.

GWAR hits the road again starting in August with a slate of festival appearances, including Endless Fires Fest, Louder Than Life and Riot Fest, followed by a brief headline run with support from WEEDEATER and BRAT. The Scumdogs will then embark on the "Gor Gor Must Die!" tour featuring direct support from MIDNIGHT, with MAC SABBATH opening every night and X-COPS and ATOMIC RULE joining on select dates.