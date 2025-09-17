TYPE O NEGATIVE Partners With Dark Art Street Fashion Label ANY MEANS NECESSARY

Dark art street fashion label Any Means Necessary has announced a one-year licensing deal with legendary New York goth metal band TYPE O NEGATIVE. The partnership will include four capsule releases reimagining some of the band's most iconic designs through Any Means Necessary's raw and expressive style. The first drop, featuring a range of apparel and accessories including shirts, hoodies, shorts, pins, and sweaters, launches October 19, paying tribute to the band's acclaimed 1996 album "October Rust".

TYPE O NEGATIVE, known for its brooding soundscapes and cult status in the 1990s and early 2000s, has recently seen a cultural resurgence as new generations discover the band's genre-defining music. With this collaboration, Any Means Necessary aims to bridge that legacy with today's youth culture, updating classic imagery for fans both old and new.

"This project is deeply personal for me," said Shawn Coss, co-founder, CEO and creative director of Any Means Necessary. "I've been a fan of TYPE O NEGATIVE since I was a teenager, and their music was a huge part of my youth. We wanted to honor their legacy while exposing a new generation to the original goth rock band. By blending their iconic aesthetic with our distinct sense of style, we're creating pieces that let fans wear their darkness in a modern way."

This licensing partnership was facilitated by creative business development firm Golden Sombrero Licensing, which spearheads licensing partnerships for the Any Means Necessary brand.

For the latest on this collaboration, fans can visit anymeansnecessary.com.

Any Means Necessary is more than a brand — it's a testament to survival in a world that's willing to leave those who struggle behind. Born from the streets, AMN creates awareness on mental health through dark art and is a beacon for those who feel lost in the dark. "Find comfort in darkness" is more than a slogan; it's permission for those who battle their demons to find comfort in knowing they are not alone.

TYPE O NEGATIVE was a New York–based goth metal band formed in 1990 by vocalist, bassist and songwriter Peter Steele, alongside guitarist Kenny Hickey, keyboardist Josh Silver and drummer Sal Abruscato — later replaced by longtime drummer Johnny Kelly. Their 1991 debut, "Slow, Deep And Hard", introduced their brooding style, followed by the provocative "The Origin Of The Feces" (1992). TYPE O NEGATIVE achieved breakthrough success with "Bloody Kisses" (1993),which earned a cult following and featured the single "Black No. 1". The band continued to evolve with albums such as "October Rust" (1996),"World Coming Down" (1999),"Life Is Killing Me" (2003) and "Dead Again" (2007).

Revered for their distinctive blend of goth and metal, as well as Steele's deep, iconic vocals, TYPE O NEGATIVE left a lasting legacy in heavy music. The band concluded in 2010 following Steele's death, but their influence endures across the alternative and metal landscape.