UFO: 'No Place to Run' To Be Expanded, Remastered And Reissued On Double CD And Triple Vinyl

Chrysalis Records will release UFO's classic 1980 album "No Place To Run", newly remastered from the original production tapes transfers at AIR Mastering and reissued on stunning three-LP tri-fold sleeve 180gm vinyl and two-CD digipak formats, on August 15, 2025.

"No Place To Run" was the eighth studio album by UFO and the first with Paul Chapman on guitar, following the departure of Michael Schenker. It was produced by legendary BEATLES producer George Martin and recorded at his newly launched AIR Studios in Montserrat in the Caribbean, a stark difference from the band's usual surroundings.

Reflecting on the album 45 years later, UFO singer Phil Mogg said: "The thing that sticks in my mind from recording 'No Place To Run' was the complete mismatch with UFO / George Martin (who was a lovely chap) and nothing summed it up more than when George would say to Geoff (sound engineer): 'Well, Geoff, it's six o'clock, time for a G&T out on the veranda.' How very civilized!"

The reissue includes a new and previously unreleased mix of "Live At The Marquee, London, November 16th 1980", mixed by revered engineer Brian Kehew from the original multi-track tapes, giving a powerfully fresh sound. Only three tracks have ever been officially released before ("Lettin' Go", "Mystery Train" and "No Place To Run"). The other 11 tracks from this legendary show have not been available until now. The set will take fans right back to the electric atmosphere of the Marquee, with a band at the very top of their game.

Kehew said: "Paul Chapman's guitar sound here is really superb, a thick and singing B.C. Rich-into-Marshall tone…

"'No Place To Run' is certainly a special time for the band, the peak of their public acceptance. With the music world shifting into new wave and synth-pop around them, they stayed true to their roots and delivered yet another classic album." (Quote taken from liner notes.)

Both formats feature new liner notes by Michael Hann, featuring interviews with Mogg and drummer Andy Parker.

Track listing

LP1 / CD1: No Place To Run - 2025 Remaster

01. Alpha Centuri

02. Lettin' Go

03. Mystery Train

04. This Fire Burns Tonight

05. Gone In The Night

06. YoungBlood

07. No Place To Run

08. Take It Or Leave It

09. Money, Money

10. Anyday

LP2 & LP3 / CD2: Live at The Marquee, London, November 16th, 1980 - Newly Mixed / Previously Unreleased

01. Introduction

02. Chains Chains

03. Lettin' Go

04. Long Gone

05. Cherry

06. Only You Can Rock Me

07. No Place To Run

08. Love To Love

09. Hot And Ready

10. Mystery Train

11. Too Hot To Handle

12. Lights Out

13. Rock Bottom

14. Doctor Doctor