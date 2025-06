UNLEASHED's ANDERS SCHULTZ On 'Fire Upon Your Lands' Album: 'It's Still In The Same Vein, But You Try To Progress A Bit'

In a new interview with RichardMetalFan, UNLEASHED drummer Anders Schultz spoke about the Swedish death metal veterans' upcoming fifteenth studio album, "Fire Upon Your Lands", which will be released on August 15 via Napalm Records. Regarding the songwriting and recording process for the follow-up to 2021's "No Sign Of Life", Anders said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We've been writing since the last [album] came out. It's an always-ongoing process. So it's just been — I don't know when ['No Sign Of Life'] came out; it's been a couple years, I guess, maybe three. But, yeah, as soon as we do something, we keep writing. So it's always kind of ongoing. So there's stuff that's at least three years old or whatever on the new one. And we played a lot of shows and stuff as well, so it's not like we have a certain period of time we're gonna write stuff and do stuff. We'll just keep doing it until, 'All right. The stuff is ready,' and then we start putting the last bits together and then we do the record. And sometimes it takes longer, 'cause you've got other stuff to do. Sometimes it comes quicker, whatever. So that's kind of how we're used to doing it. And it's good. And then, I guess after a couple years, it's always like, 'Oh, you know what? We should start [recording].' Cause if you don't plan for something, it's never gonna happen. So you just keep writing stuff and then, like, 'The stuff is ready.' It's, like, 'Okay, now we've gotta set a date and we wanna do this.' [Then we] talk to labels or whatever. And then they're, like, 'Okay, we wanna have it done by a certain date.' And then we start really doing like the last bits, [and that's] when it gets a bit intense, because the whole time before that, it's just been kind of mellow, writing, putting stuff together, and then towards the end, it's, like, 'Okay, now we've gotta get this shit in gear and make sure everything is perfectly put together and then set the studio times and then go for it.' It's how we do it [and] always have, I guess. It's comfortable."

Anders continued: "We actually went into the studio a while ago to start [recording the new album], 'cause I think actually it was supposed to have an earlier release date. So we were a bit pushed: 'Okay, it's gotta be done by a certain date.' So we had to get on it. And then, actually, the date got pushed back a bit. So it's, like, 'Oh, shit.' We didn't need to… We didn't rush it. It's always good to have a positive stress kind of thing. So it's good to have a date so you get it done. But we would've had more time, but it doesn't matter. So it's actually been done for a while. So it's just the release date that got pushed back until kind of the end of the summer instead of the beginning, I think. For whatever reasons, I don't know."

Asked if UNLEASHED went into the songwriting and recording process this time around with a desire to try something new or different that he and his bandmates hadn't done before, Anders said: "Well, the thing with this band is it's always kind of a constant.. But you've always gotta hear that it's UNLEASHED. If you put the record on, it's gotta be noticeable that it's an UNLEASHED record, so you can't really sway too much and go crazy on weird shit, which is something we don't [do anyway]. But it's still gotta be progress. So it's still in the same vein, but, of course, you try to progress a bit. But there's, of course, not major [stylistic] turns. This band from the start has been said to be what it is. So there's no going off and doing rock and roll stuff or whatever. But we try to make progress within what we are and what we do. It's a strong record. It's got good songs on it. But it's probably pretty similar to the last one. But then again, the last one is kind of similar to the one before, but you just kind of veer off a little bit and progress. So that's what we try to do."

Anders added: "We said that, actually, from day one when we started this band. It's, like, 'It's gonna be death metal.' Because there was a lot of bands that after a few records, they start veering off somewhere else, incorporate a bunch of… [it's] not necessarily bad, 'cause if that's stuff you wanna do, that's what you wanna do. But we always said it's gotta be UNLEASHED. And if you wanna do something different, then you've gotta be in another band. From the first [album] and the last one, there's a big difference, but you can still tell it's UNLEASHED. And that's kind of the point — there is progress. It's just that you kind of get progress within what you do. And that was always important to us. And we said it from when we started the band: 'This is what it's gonna be.' Of course we didn't think we were gonna do this like 36 years later, but there was never anybody that was, like, 'Shit, you know what? I wanna put some jazz in here. I wanna do some rock and roll stuff.' It's, like, it's gotta be death metal, it's gotta be UNLEASHED."

The official music video for the first single from "Fire Upon Your Lands", a song called "War Comes Again", can be seen below.

UNLEASHED previously stated about "War Comes Again": "When your enemies do their best to take everything away from you and things look as bad as they can get, you prepare for battle and face the enemy head on! This is fundamentally what being a warrior is all about. You know it's inevitable that war will come again… and again."

From the very first crushing riffs in "Left For Dead", as the warriors of Midgard deal with the captured son of White Christ, "Fire Upon Your Lands" plunges listeners into the chaos of battle. Forged in the fire of unrelenting aggression by mastermind and founder Johnny Hedlund, venomous growls and battle cries set the tone for the neck-breaking masterpiece. Roaring riffs and razor-sharp solos unleash a sonic onslaught on "A Toast To The Fallen" while UNLEASHED create a powerful and triumphant tribute to the warriors lost in battle. Meanwhile, "To My Only Son" slows only to strike deeper, it's haunting melodies and doom-laden atmosphere embodying sorrow and honor in the face of war. In the eclipse they summon the Midgard Warriors with "Hold Your Hammers High!", an anthemic battle cry that follows the son of Thor into the unknown. Fueled by sheer aggression and grand, warlike melodies, the track stands as a testament to the band's mastery in crafting Viking battle hymns.

UNLEASHED commented: "'Fire Upon Your Lands' is our 15th album in 37 years. It is also a continuation of the storyline from the World of Odalheim, where the Midgard Warriors keep fighting for their way of life against their main enemy 'White Christ'. We hope you appreciate this new Blot of 11 songs of pure Viking death metal. See you all on the road!"

With production that captures both raw energy and cinematic depth, "Fire Upon Your Lands", proves again that UNLEASHED reign among the masters of death metal. Combining blistering death metal brutality with a timeless heavy metal core, their unrelenting power, storied legacy and unwavering commitment to their craft continue to inspire legions of fans across the world. Prepare for war, raise your hammers and join the battle live!

"Fire Upon Your Lands" track listing:

01. Left For Dead

02. A Toast To The Fallen

03. The Road To Haifa Pier

04. War Comes Again

05. Fire Upon Your Lands

06. Loyal To The End

07. Midjardarhaf

08. Hail The Varangians!

09. To My Only Son

10. Hold Your Hammers High!

11. Unknown Flag

In addition to Hedlund and Schultz, UNLEASHED's current lineup includes guitarists Tomas Måsgard and Fredrik Folkare.

Photo credit: Jens Rydén