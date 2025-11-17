VINNIE PAUL's Recipes Now Available At Rainbow Bar & Grill

Fans of Vinnie Paul Abbott can order three unique dishes straight out of the PANTERA, HELLYEAH and DAMAGEPLAN drummer's cookbook throughout this holiday season at the historic Rainbow Bar & Grill in West Hollywood, California.

Published posthumously in March 2025, the book is an exact version of Vinnie's recipes that he had cooked for friends and family for many years before his passing. Now, his epic BBQ Sauced Cheese Burger, Texas Style Cheese Steak Sammich and Lemon Pepper Wings are yours to feast on, thanks to the Rainbow — one of Vinnie's all-time favorite spots — and cookbook publisher Z2.

Vinnie Paul continues to be one of the most beloved personalities in the history of metal and now his legacy can fill both our hearts and bellies with the perfect companion for your summer barbecue, "Drumming Up An Appetite With Vinnie Paul", available from Z2. The book commemorates the memory of Vinnie's legendary Sunday Funday dinners with this epicurean collection of his favorite family recipes. Opening with a foreword by comedian and friend Carrot Top, the book is broken into three chapters — main courses (Reinventing The Meal),side dishes (Far Beyond Kitchen) and of course, desserts (A Vulgar Display Of Flour)!

The book, as well as the cover art by Erik Rodriguez, was a lifelong dream of Vinnie Paul's, who said in 2016: "My cookbook will be called 'Drumming Up An Appetite With Vinnie Paul'. How clever is that? It's got a picture of me sitting behind the drum set. I'm holding two big, old turkey legs; those are otherwise known as drumsticks. And it's got a lot of really cool recipes that I came up with on my own; a lot of them my mom taught me when I was growing up; and just a lot of tongue-in-cheek humor, and it's just a lot of fun. It's not real serious."

Vinnie added: "A lot of people think cooking is throwing something in the microwave. It's really not. There's a passion to it. It's like playing music. If you love doing it, you really put everything you've got into it and want it to be special, and that's what we do."

The recipes are captured through the photography of Justin Borucki, with illustrations by Danny Hellman, Steve Chanks and Rob Schwager. The book is rounded out by an afterword from Vinnie's best friend and personal assistant Brian "Bridog" Jones who added: "Vinnie's BBQ action was most definitely not your average lineup. Whether it be at his Texas or Vegas casas, or on the road prepping and cooking for all the bands and crew and even the local venue personnel, his spread was legendary! Lots of very hard work from myself and many others made this book possible. Vinnie's recipes are now being offered to the world!"

If you can't stand the heat, get out of the drummer's seat! Vinnie Paul, beloved drummer best known for his tasty rhythms in PANTERA, DAMAGEPLAN and HELLYEAH, had another passion that fueled his days — incredible eats and delicious treats! He began writing this book over 15 years ago, this book contains his favorite recipes, written by Vinnie before his passing, and Z2 is honored to present them so that the cooking hostile tradition is carried on.

Through the loving support of his family and estate, the joy of Vinnie Paul's spirit towards cooking lives on through these dishes. Now, getcha' apron on!

Josh Bernstein, president of Z2 and longtime friend/collaborator of Vinnie Paul, said: "Vinnie Paul's passion for life, music and tasty food was immeasurable. Being able to publish this cookbook for Vinnie, Bridog and his family fulfills a promise I made to him during his lifetime and we hope his recipes, stories and passion fills no hearts and stomachs for years to come."

"Drumming Up An Appetite With Vinnie Paul" is available in hardcover via Z2 for a list price of $29.99 (ISBN: 9798886561234).

There is a deluxe edition available at the Z2online store, featuring one (1) hardcover mass market edition, one (1) butcher-paper protective dust jacket, one (1) Vinnie Paul "Cooking Hostile" apron, one (1) Vinnie Paul "Hellyeah!!!" 25-piece napkin set, one (1) Hellyeah University Vinnie Paul Cooking Diploma available for $79.99. There were also limited amounts of the Vinnie Paul "Cooking Hostile" aprons available for $34.99.

Vinnie Paul died in June 2018 at his home in Las Vegas of dilated cardiomyopathy — an enlarged heart — as well as severe coronary artery disease, a heart condition. Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg said Vinnie died of natural causes.

Vinnie Paul's brother "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott was shot and killed in December 2004 onstage in Columbus, Ohio by a troubled schizophrenic who believed that the members of PANTERA were stealing his thoughts. At the time, Dimebag was performing with DAMAGEPLAN, the band he and Vinnie Paul formed after PANTERA broke up in 2003.

According to TMZ, Vinnie Paul left the bulk of his estate to his longtime girlfriend Chelsey Yeager and his best friend; Jones got 38% while Chelsey walked away with 37%. The rest was split between Vinnie's tour manager (10%),drum tech (5%),producer (5%) and friend (5%). In addition, Vinnie gave his interest in Dimebag's estate to the guitarist's longtime girlfriend Rita Haney.

A public memorial for Vinnie Paul was held on July 1, 2018 at Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas.

Before his death, Vinnie recorded the drum tracks for HELLYEAH's latest album, "Welcome Home", which arrived in September 2019.