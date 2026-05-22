VIOLET BREED, Featuring TESLA's BRIAN WHEAT, Releases New Single 'Sing'

Alternative rock band VIOLET BREED, a collaboration between Brian Wheat, the founder and bassist of the multi-platinum selling band TESLA, and Alex Gonzato, an emerging singer/songwriter from the U.K., has released its fifth single, "Sing". An electrifying rock anthem with music and lyrics written by Gonzato and Wheat, the track blends alternative and classic rock influences with a bold modern edge. From the very first note, the track commands the attention of the listener, driven by an anthemic chorus layered in melodic vocal harmonies, soaring gritty guitars and thunderous drums that create an undeniable sense of urgency. It's clear that with this latest release the band have explored a heavier and rebellious rock sound.

With its chant-like hook and high-energy delivery, "Sing" is an uplifting rock song about using your voice as a rallying cry. Standing up for yourself and others around you urging listeners to break free from the routine and restrictions of everyday life and spreading a message of hope.

With bassist and founding member Wheat at the helm of the track's production and engineering, VIOLET BREED's sound is pushed to its maximum potential- establishing a polished authentic sound that highlights the raw emotion and vocal performance of lead singer Alex.

VIOLET BREED continues to carve out its place within the alternative rock scene. "Sing" showcases a sound that is both refreshingly urgent and unapologetically bold, marking an exciting new chapter for the band as they push their creative boundaries.

The release follows the band's strong momentum, building on the success of their first four singles, "Awake", "10 Years Sober", "Endless Days" and "Stay Away", the music videos for which have surpassed 960,000 views.

"Sing" is available now on all major streaming platforms!

VIOLET BREED represents a powerful collaboration between Wheat, a seasoned rock icon, and Gonzato, a fresh and dynamic voice in the music industry. The pair have spent the last five years meticulously crafting an album that draws from their own life experiences, creating music that resonates with listeners of all ages. With honest and emotive lyrics, VIOLET BREED's sound blends rich rock and pop influences, promising a unique and compelling listening experience.

The debut album showcases the musical prowess of the duo. Fans of both TESLA and Alex will be eager to hear the new material, as VIOLET BREED looks to make a significant impact on the global music scene.

Brian and Alex are able to tap into experiences from these diverse generations, which add to the depth of the music they produce. Their passion and inspiration for music is born from a shared love for records by THE BEATLES, Paul McCartney, QUEEN and MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE. Influences from these bands is subtly interwoven into their music.

Over his successful forty-plus years in the music industry, Brian has crafted an enviable music career. Performing live, author to autobiography "Son Of A Milkman" and managing the multi-platinum selling rock band TESLA, alongside side projects such as SOUL MOTOR and now VIOLET BREED, Brian has maintained an impressive consistency in the music industry over multiple decades resulting in an abundance of sellout tours across the U.S. and world.