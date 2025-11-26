VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Announces Orchestral Album, 'Armada - An Orchestral Voyage'

Just in time for their upcoming European co-headline tour with labelmates WARKINGS, symphonic metal pirates VISIONS OF ATLANTIS have announced a new album. "Armada - An Orchestral Voyage" is a masterful interpretation of VISIONS OF ATLANTIS's successful most recent album, "Pirates II - Armada", which gained them Top 5 charting positions in Germany and Austria upon its release in 2024. Sailing on through and showing the depth of the music in a whole new way, the album is now reimagined with a completely new instrumental mix on "Armada - An Orchestral Voyage". With it, VISIONS OF ATLANTIS compose themselves to accompany your very own adventures, be that reading or gaming. With the album announcement also comes the first single, the hauntingly beautiful new rendition of "Ashes To The Sea", which follows the gentle notes of the original ballad, sending shivers down your spine.

VISIONS OF ATLANTIS singer Clémentine Delauney comments: "We are delighted to present another immersive work with 'Armada - An Orchestral Voyage'. This very first track, 'Ashes To The Sea', is very dear to me because of the original message it carries. In this version, the words fall silent, leaving space for emotions and vibrations to envelop the listener, who is then free to imagine and feel along with the strings and the beautiful orchestral arrangements."

Delauney adds about "Armada - An Orchestral Voyage": "With this new instrumental record, we truly wanted to enhance the core of VISIONS OF ATLANTIS's sound: symphonic music. When we released 'A Pirate Symphony', the feedback from our fans was enthusiastic. With 'An Orchestral Voyage', we didn't limit ourselves to repeating a winning formula — we aimed to go even further and offer the epitome of a symphonic piece. Still rooted in an orchestral instrumental approach, all the lead melodies have been passionately and skillfully performed by real instruments such as violins, flutes, and even a duduk! This album turns our latest studio release 'Armada' into the most epic journey — the ultimate symphonic soundtrack to any adventure. To be enjoyed on its own, or alongside your favorite book, outdoor hikes, or game nights!"

On "Armada - An Orchestral Voyage", the vocal melodies of "Pirates II – Armada" are innovatively played with a vast variety of orchestral instruments, including atmospheric flutes (by Sandro Friedrich),dramatic violin (by Fabio Polo from ELVENKING) and even ancient instruments like the Duduk, allowing the listener to immerse themselves in this beautiful sea of sounds. Vivid soundscapes carry the album like the dramatic waves of the ocean, shifting through multifaceted emotional settings. From the epic opener "To Those Who Choose to Fight" to mid-album highlights such as the hauntingly beautiful single "Ashes To The Sea", and finally to the impactful closing track "Where The Sky And Ocean Blend", this magnificent journey spanning over 12 tracks is not to be missed.

This instrumental pirate metal masterpiece was produced, mixed and mastered by VISIONS OF ATLANTIS vocalist Michele Guaitoli. The striking cover artwork crafted by accomplished artist Peter Sallai fits the cinematic atmosphere of the album perfectly.

"Armada - An Orchestral Voyage" will be available in several exciting editions, with bundles including a thrilling VISIONS OF ATLANTIS adventure game, D20 Dice, and manual, designed for Aureus Aestus by Wyrd Edizioni, and gorgeous A5 character prints, drawn for Aureus Aestus by Mirco Paganessi.

"Armada - An Orchestral Voyage" track listing:

01. To Those Who Choose To Fight

02. The Land Of The Free

03. Monsters

04. Tonight I'm Alive

05. Armada

06. The Dead Of The Sea

07. Ashes To The Sea

08. Hellfire

09. Collide

10. Magic Of The Night

11. Underwater

12. Where The Sky And Ocean Blend

VISIONS OF ATLANTIS is:

Clémentine Delauney - Vocals

Michele Guaitoli - Vocals, Piano, Orchestra Arrangements

Thomas Caser - Drums

Christian Douscha - Guitars

Herbert Glos - Bass

Photo credit: Robert Eikelpoth