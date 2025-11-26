SYLOSIS Announces Seventh Studio Album, 'The New Flesh'

U.K. metallers SYLOSIS have revealed the first details of their seventh studio album, "The New Flesh", due on February 20, 2026 via Nuclear Blast Records.

The colossal tetrad featuring Josh Middleton (guitar/lead vocals),Ali Richardson (drums),Conor Marshall (guitar) and Ben Thomas (bass) have also unleashed a god-tier single, the album's title track, "The New Flesh".

SYLOSIS stated: "Introducing 'The New Flesh'. This is us solidifying the lineup of the band and moving forward with a new sense of purpose and aggression.

"After having spent so much of the last two years on the road, 'The New Flesh' and the songs that will follow from the album, have been written with the live environment in mind. There is an energy running through these songs that we've never felt on a SYLOSIS album, until now.

"We'll see you all in 2026."

"The New Flesh" track listing:

01. Beneath The Surface

02. Erased

03. All Glory, No Valour

04. Lacerations

05. Mirror Mirror

06. Spared From The Guillotine

07. Adorn My Throne

08. The New Flesh

09. Everywhere At Once

10. Circle Of Swords

11. Seeds In The River

Across January and February 2026, SYLOSIS will tear across Europe for their biggest-ever tour with REVOCATION, DISTANT and LIFE CYCLES. SYLOSIS will also tour North America across April and May 2026 with BLEED FROM WITHIN, GREAT AMERICAN GHOST and LIFE CYCLES.

When the going gets tough, metal gets heavier. SYLOSIS have always been devoted to the fine art of breaking necks, but in recent times, the urgency of their mission has grown exponentially. Still surfing on a wave of acclaim and the effusive fan response to their last album, 2023's "A Sign Of Things To Come", Josh Middleton's virtuoso wrecking crew are poised to release their latest and best album, "The New Flesh". A towering testament to destructive riffing, incisive melody and refined brute force, the band's seventh full-length offering is a powerful showcase for the state of SYLOSIS in 2025: lethal, uncompromising, and avowedly metal as all hell.

"The New Flesh" is a fearsome statement of renewed intent. Harder, heavier and more ruthless than its predecessor, it is full of the kind of explosive, riff-driven anthems that guarantee carnage in the pit. But this is no exercise in mindless bludgeon: instead, Josh Middleton has penned his most evocative and thought-provoking songs to date. From the punishing grooves and breakneck viciousness of the opening "Beneath The Surface", to the epic conflagration of album closer "Seeds In The River", "The New Flesh" is an artful and nuanced take on the pure metal that SYLOSIS hold close to their hearts. This is brutality and catchiness in perfect symbiosis.

Dark and destructive, but dynamic and diligent, SYLOSIS are on blistering, career-best form on "The New Flesh". The purposeful reset that began with "The Sign Of Things To Come" has evolved into something unstoppable, and the band's latest work brims with confidence and authority. If it's skull-shattering, 21st century heavy metal you want, "The New Flesh" brings it like never before.