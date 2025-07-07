VIVIAN CAMPBELL On Working With RONNIE JAMES DIO: 'I Could Tell He Was Very Proud Of Me'

In a new interview with Rob Cass of dopeYEAH talk, former DIO and current DEF LEPPARD guitarist Vivian Campbell reflected on his friendship with THIN LIZZY legend Phil Lynott. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, obviously, we met him a bunch of times. I never felt like I knew Phil because, to me, like with the Ronnie [James] Dio thing, these people were icons to us. So I always kind of felt like they were so far ahead of where we were at that point in our lives. And that feeling carried through with me personally with my entire career with DIO. I always felt like a bit of an imposter. This guy, I was listening to him since I was — whatever — 11, 12, 13 years old, and then all of a sudden you're in L.A. and you're in a band with him and you're sitting on the couch with him and writing songs and stuff. And I kind of felt the same way with Phil Lynott. Plus, Phil was the most charismatic person. Still, to this day, I have never met any rock star or movie star or any celebrity who carries himself in the same way. When Phil walked into the room, it was like, 'Oh my God.' You didn't even have to know that he was the bass player, singer, frontman of THIN LIZZY. I mean, the guy just had so much presence and so much charisma. And that was magnified a hundred times when he stepped on stage and fronted THIN LIZZY. He was such a star. So I always felt when I was around Phil, I was just in awe. It was just, like, 'Oh my God. This is Phil Lynott.' And to a lesser extent, I felt that way with Ronnie. I'd be on stage with Ronnie, and I knew that I was his musical partner; I was his guitar guy. And he was very proud of me."

Vivian continued: "Ronnie was a very complicated person. People always say, 'What was Ronnie Dio like?' You can't really encapsulate what a human being is like in a couple of sentences. But there were times when Ronnie and I really got along great. And there were, unfortunately, many times when we were just butting heads. But I knew that he was very proud of me. And I remember one European tour, we were on a ferry somewhere, obviously in Scandinavia, going somewhere from somewhere, and we were just both standing out on the deck, wind in the hair, watching the water. And he said to me, he said, 'I met Ozzy Osbourne a few weeks ago. I was talking to Ozzy and I said you were my Randy Rhoads.' 'Cause he said Ozzy was going, 'Oh, that guitar player guy you got.' [Dio] said [to Ozzy], 'Yeah, that's, to me, what Randy was to you, someone I could really work with.' And I just remember thinking, 'Wow.' I just felt, at that moment, like, 'Okay, I can work with this guy.' I felt like I belonged there. But then the next day I'm still thinking, 'Oh my God. I'm in a band with Ronnie Dio. Holy shit.' So I never really could let go of that."

Elaborating on the complexities of his relationship with Dio, Campbell said: "There was a generational thing. I mean, he was so much older than me, and I was so young at that time. And just being in L.A., the whole culture shock of that coming from northern Ireland. And it was interesting. But it was a difficult relationship I had with Ronnie because of his temperament, which ran really hot or really cold, and because of my uncertainty about my position and my place there. Those two elements made it difficult for us to communicate. And I've said this many times before, it was kind of like being in a band with your stepfather, because there's this weird dynamic, culturally and generationally. Except your stepfather happened to be Ronnie Dio. But he did have that sort of a paternal affection for me. I could tell he was very proud of me. He used to take me to the Rainbow Bar & Grill in L.A. and Hollywood and go there on a Friday or a Saturday night, and Ronnie would have the big table and the whole entourage would be there. And I could tell that he was very proud, like, 'This is my guy, my guitar player. I found him under a rock in Belfast.' [Laughs]"

Vivian went on to say that he held a grudge against Ronnie for a long time after he exited DIO. "I was fired from the band," Campbell explained. "And for whatever reason, Ronnie went on in the press in the years after that and made that a strong point, like, 'Viv left the band,' is what he always said. And I remember reading this stuff, and this is before Internet and social media. You needed to have a publicist to have a public forum, and I couldn't afford a publicist. But I remember reading this and thinking, 'Why did he say that I left the band?' I never left the band. I was fired. I never wanted to leave that band. I really give a hundred percent to that band. So the whole thing was very, very painful to me. And so I just shut it out. I wanted nothing to do with it. I was also at a point in my career where musically I felt like I was opening up doors to other aspects of my music or my creative side. I really wanted to sing. So this was in my early twenties. I think I was 23, maybe 24 when I was fired from the band. And just to back up a little bit, I remember saying to Ronnie… A couple of things I said to Ronnie, first thing I said was, 'You know what? You remind me of Tom Jones,' because he had that strength, that tonality. I didn't mean it as an insult, but I don't think he took it well… And the look on his face, and I thought, 'Ooh, maybe I shouldn't have said that.' But the other thing I said was, 'Can I sing backup?' And his reaction was this. He said, 'No.' He said, 'Ritchie Blackmore didn't sing. Tony Iommi didn't sing. You're not singing. Guitar players don't sing.' And I went, 'Okay. I'm not gonna ask that again now.' And then I started thinking, 'Well, Rory Gallagher was a singer. Jimi Hendrix was a singer.' I'm thinking of all these guitar players who sing. But I didn't say that to him."

Three years ago, Vivian was asked in an interview with Greg Prato of VintageRock.com if he thought there was ever any possibility of him and Ronnie getting back together or talking after he left DIO. He responded: "I'd like to clarify — I was fired from DIO. I did not leave DIO. And that's a bit of an urban myth, because all these decades after, a lot of people are under that misconception thinking that I left the band. I never wanted to leave DIO. I was fired in the middle of a tour. But I was a squeaky wheel. I was the one who was trying to get Ronnie to uphold his promises and be true to his words, and it didn't work out. So, I don't think there was ever any chance that we were gonna work together again.

"Ronnie's wife, Wendy, right up until the day he died, she was his manager — and she never saw me as being of any value to Ronnie. She always thought I was just a guitar player and I was easily replaceable. I think Ronnie knew a little better. So, I think if Ronnie and I had met each other without Wendy, and we'd gone to the pub and we'd had a pint of beer and talked through our differences, yeah, I think we could have worked together again and it would have been great. But as long as Wendy was controlling his career, that was never going to happen."

Asked if he regretted never getting the opportunity to make amends with Ronnie before his passing, Vivian said at the time: "Yeah. Y'know, we both said ugly things about each other in the media — which is never a good idea. But you get goaded into these things. And everyone makes these mistakes. That was unfortunate. But Ronnie was a complicated guy — like everyone. When people ask me, 'What's so-and-so like?', it's hard to summarize the human experience in a couple of sentences. I mean, we're all complicated beings — we have good days and we have bad days. We have good attributes from our personalities and we have negative ones. And Ronnie was complicated. We had days when he and I got along really well, and there were days where I thought he was a total asshole…and I'm sure he thought exactly the same about me. But the one thing that we did good together was we could make music together. I always found it a very strained relationship because of…and I will own most of the responsibility for that, because I was very bashful around Ronnie. Because I was 20 years old and I'd been listening to Ronnie in RAINBOW and [BLACK] SABBATH for years before I ended up being in a band with them, and finding myself in the studio in L.A., and just in this whole surreal, very different environment that I'd known before. And being in a band with this guy whose albums I'd been listening to since I was about thirteen years old. So, I just had this strange sort of deference towards him — where he was a rock star, in my opinion. Plus, he was so much older than me. You almost wanted to call him 'Mr. Dio.' I didn't, but I kind of felt like it. Like, I probably should be more respectful in that regard. So, it was a little bit strange to have that sort of relationship. I never felt quite comfortable around him. The only time I did was when we were playing music."

In a May 2011 interview with Brazil's Roadie Crew magazine, Wendy stated about the controversy surrounding Ronnie's relationship with Campbell (in 2003, Vivian called Ronnie "an awful businessman and, way more importantly, one of the vilest people in the industry."): "[Vivian] always said that he hated all the albums that he played on with Ronnie, and that was very hurtful to Ronnie. Very hurtful. Would you like someone who said something like that about your albums? He said a lot of things in the press that I don't wanna get into, because it really wasn't Ronnie's feud at all. Ronnie didn't fire him. I fired [Vivian]. He wanted as much money as Ronnie wanted. He thought he was as important as Ronnie was, and that was just wrong. But I don't wanna get into that. It's water under the bridge. It doesn't matter."

A video clip of Ronnie James Dio calling Campbell "a fucking asshole" and saying that "I hope he fucking dies" in reference to his former bandmate was posted on YouTube in October 2007. The two-minute clip was shot on March 30, 2007 while Ronnie was signing autographs for fans after HEAVEN & HELL's show at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City. "He's a piece of shit," Dio said. "You ever heard the things he ever said about me? He called me the most despicable human being that ever lived. I went, 'I thought I gave you a chance and made you somebody. And now you're playing with who? DEF fucking who?' There's a fucking rock band for you to fucking have diarrhea with."

Campbell and fellow original DIO members Vinny Appice (drums) and Jimmy Bain (bass) reunited in 2012 alongside singer Andrew Freeman to form LAST IN LINE. The band's initial intent was to celebrate Ronnie James Dio's early work by reuniting the members of the original DIO lineup. After playing shows that featured a setlist composed exclusively of material from the first three DIO albums, the band decided to move forward and create new music in a similar vein.