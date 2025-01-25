Watch: ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ Sings PAT BENATAR's 'Heartbreaker' Backed By ALEX SKOLNICK, DOUG ALDRICH And FRANK BELLO

During last night's "Ultimate Jam Night" at NAMM at the Anaheim Convention Center Arena in Anaheim, California, Alissa White- Gluz of ARCH ENEMY sang a cover of the Pat Benatar classic "Heartbreaker" backed by Alex Skolnick (TESTAMENT) and Doug Aldrich (WHITESNAKE, DIO) on guitar and Frank Bello (ANTHRAX) on bass. Fan-filmed video of the performance can be seen below.

In a July 2023 interview with Finland's Chaoszine, White-Gluz was asked about a possible timeline for the release of her long-in-the-works debut solo album. She said: "We're not ready to release it yet, so there's no real timeline yet. I'm still very much in the 'Deceivers' timeline with ARCH ENEMY, so I have to basically find a gap in ARCH ENEMY's albums to release this. But we don't really take a lot of breaks. So I'm working on it. As soon as it's done, everyone will know."

White-Gluz also talked about her vocal approach on her solo material, saying: "I like to include lots of different techniques, and for that reason I like to write music that's a little bit progressive so that there's some room for experimentation in there. And so, yeah, I did some really low growls, some kind of black metal growls, straight-up normal growls, some whispering stuff, some operatic stuff, more belting, more jazzy singing. I think one of the things that I used the most that I just haven't used that much so far is what I would call my natural voice, which is me just singing as me. And I think that that is actually a little bit of a bluesy, jazzy tone that maybe people don't know about yet."

Back in March 2022, Alissa told "Vox&Hops", the podcast hosted by Matt McGachy, frontman of extreme metal band CRYPTOPSY, about the delay in getting her debut solo album released: "What happened was it was announced [in September 2016] that I signed [with Napalm Records] for a solo album. All I did was sign to do one, but I think a lot of people interpreted that I had an album that I was ready to put out. So, basically, when the news came out about this solo album, the only thing that happened at that point was that I just agreed to do one. And then I was on tour for, like, three hundred days of the year up until 2020. And so now it's done, because now I've actually been home long enough to write the songs and get them done. And it's awesome and I love it."

Regarding a possible release date for the effort, Alissa said: "There's nothing holding it back — it's done — but I need to be careful with how I release it, because now there's so many releases happening that I wanna make sure that the music gets the attention it deserves. So it's not gonna come out at the same time as an ARCH ENEMY album, for sure, because that's just not a good idea, but I will find a time to release it in a way that makes sense."

As for the musical direction of her solo material, Alissa said: "It doesn't really sound like ARCH ENEMY, actually. It's still me, so it's gonna sound a little bit like ARCH ENEMY, but it's kind of different. I feel like it's kind of an amalgam of that really interesting place that you're at when you're a beginner musician, because although I'm not a beginner vocalist or songwriter, I am a beginner guitarist — I'm very bad at guitar. So when I'm writing songs on guitar, I have an approach that is probably totally wrong, and that's what, I think, makes it cool. It's different — it's an unorthodox approach. I mean, I can still play it, but it's not my main instrument, so when I'm writing riffs on a guitar, I'm writing like a vocalist writing riffs on a guitar. Some could argue that that's kind of how Michael [Amott, ARCH ENEMY] writes too, actually, because his riffs are so 'sing-songy.' But, yeah, so I wrote a bunch with Jeff [Loomis, ARCH ENEMY guitarist] and I wrote a bunch with a lot of other people, actually, which I don't wanna spoil and announce them all now. But there's clean singing, there's growling, of course, and other interesting vocal techniques with the note screaming and some operatic stuff. It's a heavy album. I don't know what genre to call it. It's totally self-produced in that sense. It's honest. It's exactly what I just felt like writing for this. So there's some prog elements, there's some rock and roll elements, there's a lot of metal in it, obviously. But, yeah, I'm really happy with it. So I hope that other people like it too, basically."

Back in 2017, Alissa said that her debut solo album would feature collaborations with a member of KAMELOT and at least one of her bandmates in ARCH ENEMY.

The ARCH ENEMY frontwoman said that the idea for a solo project came about as a suggestion from the band's former lead singer Angela Gossow, who has been managing ARCH ENEMY's career for more than a decade and also oversees Alissa's personal affairs.

"[Angela] was, like, 'Well, you need something. You need something that you can do, because I know you're a workaholic and you're not gonna be able to just sit there like this waiting for the next ARCH ENEMY tour,'" Alissa told France's Duke TV. "And she's totally right — I needed something else to be able to work on. And also, I have a lot of ideas that maybe don't sound like ARCH ENEMY and it would be kind of silly to just force them into ARCH ENEMY."

According to White-Gluz, her debut solo album will be released under the ALISSA banner because she wanted to "keep it simple" and "make it very clear who it is and what it is." In order to make the disc, Alissa "did a huge life overhaul," which included building a studio and investing a lot of time and money into learning how to engineer and record, program drums and improving at playing guitar. "Of course, on the album itself we're gonna have real musicians playing all of these things, but in terms of just getting the style down and the songwriting, it's something that I need to start on my own," she explained to Duke TV.

At the time of the Duke TV interview, half of Alissa's solo effort had been written, and it contained some musical surprises. "It doesn't really sound like ARCH ENEMY — it's pretty different — but I think it's pretty cool," she said. "For example, a song that I'm writing with Oliver [Palotai, keyboards] from KAMELOT doesn't sound like KAMELOT and it doesn't sound like ARCH ENEMY, but it's members of both."

Ex-ARCH ENEMY and current NEVERMORE guitarist Jeff Loomis, who joined the former band in late 2014, didn't have any of his songwriting ideas included on ARCH ENEMY's last two albums, 2017's "Will To Power" and 2022's "Deceivers", but will play a prominent role on Alissa's upcoming disc.

"Jeff didn't write with Michael, because Michael was already writing so well with Daniel [Erlandsson, ARCH ENEMY drummer] that we just actually had too many ideas," White-Gluz told France's Loud TV in a separate interview. "But all of Jeff's ideas are really good and I've heard them and they're gonna be released, so people will hear them… Jeff is gonna be one of my collaborators on my solo project, because how can you say no to that? [Laughs]"

ARCH ENEMY's twelfth studio album, "Blood Dynasty", will be released on March 28 via Century Media.

