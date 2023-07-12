Watch: BLACK SABBATH's TONY IOMMI Joins HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES On Stage In Birmingham To Perform 'Paranoid'

BLACK SABBATH guitarist Tony Iommi joined HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES on stage last night (Tuesday, July 11) at Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England to perform a classic SABBATH song.

The 75-year-old rocker came up on stage during HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES' second encore in his hometown of Birmingham to play "Paranoid" alongside HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES, who consist of AEROSMITH's Joe Perry, actor Johnny Depp and legendary rocker Alice Cooper, along with producer and songwriter Tommy Henriksen.

Cooper took to Instagram after the performance to share a series of photos with Iommi backstage and onstage and he wrote in an accompanying message: "The HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES were visited by BLACK SABBATH icon @tonyiommi tonight in Birmingham, who joined us for Paranoid at the end of our set. What a night! You're a true Vampire now Tony!"

Two nights earlier, on Sunday, July 9 at the O2 in London, HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES were joined by THE ROLLING STONES' Ronnie Wood for a tribute to Jeff Beck and a cover of "The Train Kept A-Rollin'", with an additional guest appearance by Imelda May.

HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES will play the final show of their six-date U.K. tour tonight (Wednesday, July 12) at OVO Hydro in Glasgow.

HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES first came together to record in 2015, bonding over a shared love of their favorite songs and a desire to celebrate their "dead, drunk friends" by playing the songs of the fallen heroes. Riotous performances ensued around the world.

HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES' sophomore album "Rise", produced by Henriksen and the HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES, was hailed as one of the purest, most unapologetic and enjoyable rock and roll albums of 2019, made by masters of the craft and true fans of the form. Unlike their 2015 debut record, the latest album consisted mainly of original material, written by the band. There are however, in the spirit of the VAMPIRES' original mission, three covers of songs originally written and recorded by legendary rockers who died far too young.

