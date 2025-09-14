Watch: BRUCE DICKINSON Sings A Cappella Versions Of 'Revelations' And U.S. National Anthem After P.A. System Cuts Out

IRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson played an abbreviated set with his solo band last night (Saturday, September 13) at Stage AE in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania after the P.A. (public address) system cut out a couple of times.

During the twelfth song of his set, "Book Of Thel", Bruce found himself mid-performance when the entire P.A. system went out: mics, instruments, everything. After turning the stage monitors toward the audience, the P.A. was temporarily restored, with Dickinson and his band resumed playing "Book Of Thel" and launched into "Road To Hell", only to experience a second P.A. failure. At that point, Bruce took the opportunity to perform a cappella versions of IRON MAIDEN's "Revelations" and the U.S. national anthem, "The Star-Spangled Banner", which he is also scheduled to sing at Sunday's (September 14) Pittsburgh Steelers home opener against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Eventually, it was determined that the P.A. was "completely dead", forcing Dickinson and his band to end the show early, apparently without playing the last three songs which were on the printed setlist: "Tears Of The Dragon", "Gods Of War" and "The Tower".

Dickinson first revealed that he would sing the U.S. national anthem at an NFL game during a recent interview with soprano Elizabeth Zharoff. He said at the time: "I'll let you in to a secret. So, I've got to sing the national anthem in Pittsburgh for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They've asked me to do this. I'm going to do it a cappella and stuff, and as long as you start at the right place, you're good to go."

Dickinson has a show later in the day on Sunday in Silver Spring, Maryland. Since the Pittsburgh Steelers game is scheduled for a 1 p.m. kickoff, it should allow for plenty of time for Bruce to get to the Silver Spring gig.

Joining the IRON MAIDEN singer on "The Mandrake Project Live 2025" North American tour is once again his 2024 backing band, featuring Dave Moreno (drums),Mistheria (keyboards) and Tanya O'Callaghan (bass),alongside the group's latest additions, Swedish guitarist, songwriter and multi-platinum-credited producer Philip Näslund and Swiss session and touring guitarist Chris Declercq (who played on Dickinson's "Rain On The Graves" single). Bruce's longtime guitarist and collaborator Roy "Z" Ramirez is not part of the touring lineup.

Dickinson kicked off "The Mandrake Project Live 2025" North American tour on August 22 at the House Of Blues in Anaheim, California.

Bruce is touring in support of his latest solo album, "The Mandrake Project", which arrived on March 1, 2024 via BMG.

Dickinson's reworked version of his classic 1994 album "Balls To Picasso", now titled "More Balls To Picasso", arrived on July 25.

Dickinson made his recording debut with IRON MAIDEN on the "Number Of The Beast" album in 1982. He quit the band in 1993 in order to pursue his solo career and was replaced by Blaze Bayley, who had previously been the lead singer of the metal band WOLFSBANE. After releasing two traditional metal albums with former MAIDEN guitarist Adrian Smith, Dickinson rejoined the band in 1999 along with Smith.