Watch Drum-Cam Video Of OVERKILL's JASON BITTNER Playing RUSH's 'Natural Science' At 'Bubba Bash 2023'

January 14, 2023

Jason Bittner (SHADOWS FALL, OVERKILL) was among the guests who performed with YYNOT, considered one of the premier RUSH tribute bands, at this year's "Bubba Bash 2023", a charity concert in celebration of RUSH's late drummer Neil Peart on the third anniversary of his passing. Proceeds from the show, which was held on January 7 at the Keswick Theatre in Glenside, Pennsylvania, will go to benefit Cedars Sinai Hospital in memory of Neil.

Drum-cam video of Bittner performing the RUSH classic "Natural Science" with YYNOT can be seen below.

In a 2013 interview with Music Radar, Bittner picked RUSH's "Exit… Stage Left" as one of his essential drum choice and stated about his choice: "The reason why I picked 'Exit… Stage Left' is because it’s impossible to pick just one RUSH studio album. RUSH are my favorite band, and Neil Peart is my favorite drummer. I can't possibly sum up the band in one record, but I can say that 'Exit… Stage Left' epitomizes a period in time when Neil was most influential in my life.

"When I was a freshman and sophomore in high school, I would come home every day and play along to this record — at least to the best of my ability. I set up drums up so they were just like Neil's, having everything as exact as I could — the same everything. It was that important to me.

"I could go on about how awesome the record is. The drum solo is still one of my favorites ever — ever. It's definitely my favorite Neil Peart solo. The actual drum sound on the record is amazing, too, which is saying something because sometimes the sound on live records can be lacking.

"Okay, if I had to pick a favorite studio album of RUSH's, it would be 'Moving Pictures'. That's a brilliant album all the way around. The 'Permanent Waves'/'Moving Pictures' period is my favorite RUSH time."

RUSH announced Peart's passing on January 10, 2020, setting off shockwaves and an outpouring of grief from fans and musicians all over the world.

Thanks to everyone who came out in support of our first annual Bubba Bash tonight at The Keswick Theatre! We had a blast…

Posted by YYNOT on Saturday, January 7, 2023

Happening right now! The signing of the #BubbaBash2023 Evan’s Drumhead! Up for auction!! We’re backstage at @...

Posted by YYNOT on Saturday, January 7, 2023

