Watch: GENE SIMMONS Joins CHEVY METAL On Stage At California Club To Perform KISS's 'Deuce'

KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons joined CHEVY METAL on stage last night (Sunday, June 9) at The Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, California to perform the KISS classic "Deuce". Fan-filmed video of Gene's appearance can be seen below.

Also performing with CHEVY METAL at last night's show, which was a very special charity event benefiting the Rock N Roll Rescue dog shelter/adoption service, was Shane Hawkins, the son of late FOO FIGHTERS drummer Taylor Hawkins.

CHEVY METAL was ignited in 2002 by the rhythmic prowess of Taylor Hawkins and his longtime friend and musician Wiley Hodgden. Taylor, recognized worldwide as the iconic drummer for the FOO FIGHTERS, brought a relentless energy to the stage fueled by his infectious passion for classic rock. Wiley, both singer and bass player, was the drum tech for Hawkins at this time. While playing and touring with the FOO FIGHTERS, Taylor joined with Wiley to form CHEVY METAL as a side hustle cover band that focused on quintessential rock classics mixed with deep cuts. As the band evolved, Taylor and Wiley welcomed into the fold the extraordinary talents of guitarist Brent Woods, who is a seasoned touring/session guitarist and student of the legendary Randy Rhoads as well as a current member of Gene's solo band.

CHEVY METAL spent the first ten years as a band playing dive bars and small clubs. Eventually, Taylor took the band from the intimate atmosphere of bowling alleys to the grandeur of arenas, festivals and even stadiums, inviting other rock stars to join in their shows. They have shared the stage with rock luminaries such as Dave Grohl, Joan Jett and even the legendary Mick Jagger.

When the band was faced with the untimely passing of Taylor, its members came together to honor and pay tribute to him at the Taylor Hawkins memorial shows, held at Wembley Stadium and The Forum. These were thought to be their final performances, but Taylor's son, Shane Hawkins, decided that the band must endure, thus taking his father's place as their drummer.

With Shane at the helm, and all the dynamic energy that comes with him, CHEVY METAL continues to pay homage to the Hawkins legacy. Together, the band's members channel the spirit of old-school rock and roll, delving into the rich soundscape of the 1970s and 1980s as they continue their dedication to preserving and celebrating the timeless magic of classic rock.

In a 2019 interview with Forbes, Taylor said that CHEVY METAL "started out as kind of a goof. And it still really is a goof, but if we can go do a fun trip or if I can go do an autism benefit or scoliosis benefit or cancer benefit or if I can have fun and play all of those things are good," he said. "It wasn't meant for anything other than to keep my hands loose in between FOO FIGHTERS gigs. That's how it started, really. Obviously, it's not my first priority in life, but it's fun."

OK. So here’s Gene Simmons. #TheCanyon Agoura Hills CA #Chevy_Metal 🙌 Posted by Steve Wexler on Sunday, June 9, 2024