Watch: GHOST's TOBIAS FORGE, Without A Mask Or Face Paint, Joins Swedish Singer-Songwriter LARS WINNERBÄCK On Stage In Linköping

GHOST leader Tobias Forge joined Swedish singer-songwriter Lars Winnerbäck on stage Friday night (October 10) at SAAB Arena in Linköping, Sweden to provide backing vocals and additional guitar for Winnerbäck's 2003 track "Dunkla Rum". Tobias's appearance, which was not announced prior to last night's gig, marked a rare instance in which he has performed without donning a mask or face paint.

Forge, who was publicly unmasked in 2017 when former GHOST bandmembers sued him, forcing him to reveal his identity, talked about the mixed emotions he felt about having his anonymity taken away in a recent interview with Aziz Bentot of Dealer 2 Metal. He said: "I came to, at a certain point, even though there was, obviously, a literal process that sort of forced me to put my name on to my work, which is itself is kind of not very strange, I felt for a long time that it kind of defeats the purpose. It's a paradox working actively towards making your band bigger and more popular whilst remaining less known. So for a long time it really felt like this paradoxical, like, 'What are we doing? Why are we doing this?' I mean, maybe not so much now, but in the past. Obviously, one of the greatest examples here in France is DAFT PUNK. But people know who they are. Everybody knows who they are. If you're interested in DAFT PUNK, you know who they are. And another band that people have often referred to when they were talking about us was THE RESIDENTS… But only fucking record collectors listen to THE RESIDENTS. I have their records. I like THE RESIDENTS, but people in general don't know what the fuck they are. So that's easy. It's easy to remain anonymous if you're like this really small niche band. And I'm sure there are a lot of RESIDENTS fans who know exactly who they are, because that's what fans do. So I sort of gave that up."

Forge continued: "I think that a lot of fans and a lot of people around me were way more upset or more anxious about those things remaining or how to maintain that than I was, because I felt… I never felt really anonymous before, because in a micro format, I was, to a certain degree, known within a really, really, really niche little group of people who liked old-school death metal, who knew who I was. And that group stays together. They all talk. So as soon as GHOST happened, all of them knew who was in GHOST. And so I never felt as, 'Oh, before the spring of 2017, I was completely unknown. And then I became a really known person.' I'm not a known person. Maybe a lot of people know about GHOST, but people in general do not know who I am."

Back in April 2017, Forge was sued by four ex-members of GHOST who accused Tobias of cheating them out of their rightful share of the profits from the band's album releases and world tours.

The lawsuit, which was filed in the district court of Linköping, Sweden, where GHOST was originally based, claimed that Forge solely controlled the band's business affairs without input from anyone else in the group. The four musicians furthermore stated that a partnership agreement existed between them and Forge which put Tobias in charge of carrying out the company's management duties.

GHOST's latest album, "Skeletá", arrived in April via Loma Vista Recordings.

One of Sweden's most popular artists, Winnerbäck released his first album, "Dans Med Svåra Steg", in 1996. According to Wikipedia, the influence of songwriters like Carl Michael Bellman, Evert Taube, Bob Dylan, Ulf Lundell and Cornelis Vreeswijk shines through in Winnerbäck's exclusively Swedish lyrics, which deal with shallowness, prejudice in society, as well as romance, relationships and anxiety. Several songs depict the difference between living in small town Linköping, which Forge also hails from, and the capital Stockholm.

Winnerbäck has been the subject of two full-length documentary films, "Solen I Ögonen – En Film Om Lars Winnerbäck" and "Winnerbäck - Ett Slags Liv".