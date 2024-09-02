Watch: IRON MAIDEN Kicks Off 2024 Australian Tour In Perth

British heavy metal legends IRON MAIDEN kicked off the 2024 Australian leg of "The Future Past" tour on September 1 at the RAC Arena in Perth.

The band's setlist was as follows, according to Setlist.fm:

01. Caught Somewhere In Time

02. Stranger In A Strange Land

03. The Writing On The Wall

04. Days Of Future Past

05. The Time Machine

06. The Prisoner

07. Death Of The Celts

08. Can I Play With Madness

09. Heaven Can Wait

10. Alexander The Great

11. Fear Of The Dark

12. Iron Maiden

Encore:

13. Hell On Earth

14. The Trooper

15. Wasted Years

Fan-filmed video of the concert can be seen below.

"The Future Past" tour, which includes songs from both IRON MAIDEN's most recent studio album "Senjutsu" as well as 1986’s seminal album "Somewhere In Time", alongside other fan favorites, played to over 750,000 fans at more than 30 sold-out shows across Europe in the summer of 2023. The band also performed in Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver alongside their highly praised appearance at California's Power Trip festival last October which had Consequence stating: "IRON MAIDEN set the bar high at Power Trip" and The Desert Sun saying "IRON MAIDEN didn't disappoint and delivered a hard-hitting performance to open the festival on a high note." Featuring one of the most spectacular stage productions of the band's career, it has received rave reviews in every city and country that IRON MAIDEN visited.

In a recent interview with Australia's "Everblack" podcast, Steve Harris was asked if there is any new music from IRON MAIDEN on the way. The MAIDEN bassist responded: "No, not at the moment. There's nothing in the works at the moment. But that's not to say there won't be.

"Bruce [Dickinson, IRON MAIDEN singer] has only just done his solo tour. So he spent quite a long time just doing that. So, I don't know. Yeah. I mean, maybe we'll find time to cram [a new album] in somewhere. You never know."

MAIDEN's latest album, "Senjutsu", was released in September 2021 via BMG. The band's first LP in six years was recorded in 2019 in Paris with longstanding producer Kevin Shirley and co-produced by Harris. It features three tracks whose running time exceeds 10 minutes each.

For "Senjutsu" — loosely translated as "tactics and strategy" — the band once again enlisted the services of Mark Wilkinson to create the spectacular Samurai-themed cover artwork, based on an idea by Harris.

In the U.S., "Senjutsu" bowed at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, charting higher than even the band's early classics like "Powerslave" and "The Number Of The Beast". Nearly 90 percent of the LP's 64,000 equivalent album units earned came from pure album sales. The critically acclaimed double album debuted one place higher than 2015's "The Book Of Souls" and 2010's "The Final Frontier", which both peaked at No. 4.

"Senjutsu" was MAIDEN's 13th album to top in the Top 40 in the U.S.

According to Billboard, "Senjutsu" logged the second-largest week of 2021 for a hard rock album in both equivalent album units earned and in traditional album sales.

"Senjutsu" topped the charts in several European countries upon its release, including in Belgium, Finland, Germany, Italy, Sweden and Switzerland.