Watch: JERRY CANTRELL Joined By TIM MONTANA For Performance Of ALICE IN CHAINS' 'Rooster' In Nashville

While on tour this summer with ALICE IN CHAINS' legendary guitarist Jerry Cantrell, Tim Montana performed the band's smash single "Rooster" with Jerry, alongside Greg Puciato (BETTER LOVERS, THE BLACK QUEEN, ex-THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN) at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee on August 9. Video of the performance can be seen below.

Tim released his debut rock album, a collection of gritty and grungy, '90s-inspired rock anthems titled "Savage", in July. Some of Tim's biggest influences growing up were bands such as NIRVANA, ALICE IN CHAINS, GUNS N' ROSES and SOUNDGARDEN, so it only makes sense he wrote an album that pays homage to his rock heroes. "Savage" also includes the track "Devil You Know", which Loudwire called "one of the 30 best rock and metal songs of 2023." The breakout single had Tim reassess his music career and he got back in touch with his rock 'n' roll roots after being in the country scene for over a decade.

Tim is scheduled to play Rocklahoma festival on Friday, August 30. He'll also be on tour this fall with SEETHER and will play as support to Myles Kennedy in 2025.

Armed with grit, guitars, and a hunger for glory, Montana has been endorsed by Dave Grohl and ZZ TOP's Billy F Gibbons, booked by David Letterman, and had his anthems used by the MLB and NHL. His moody, crackling, '90s-influenced riffs and whiskey-soaked vocals reel fans in while his storytelling keeps them. "Savage" is a custom and combustible cocktail, served in a dirty, cracked glass that proves why Montana earned iHeartRadio's "On The Verge" accolade.

Montana forges a new frontier for hard rock. Following a tumultuous and downright unbelievable childhood in a trailer off-the-grid, the singer, guitarist, and entrepreneur left his home state of Montana in the rearview at barely 18 years old. Driven by a restless work ethic, he quietly carved out a niche without comparison. Along the way, he performed on "The Late Show With David Letterman" at the behest of the host (practically unheard of for a totally independent artist),collaborated with everyone from Gibbons to Kid Rock (cracking the charts for the first time),made a fan out of Charlie Sheen (who directed the "Mostly Stoned" video),and even attracted his idol Grohl to his corner. Soon, he found himself booked for tours with STAIND, SEETHER, SAINT ASONIA, BUSH and Cantrell (another hero of Tim's). Simultaneously, he and Gibbons purchased an historic bar and hotel Wise River Club in Wise River, Montana. Coming back home to Montana inspired him to go even wilder on his 2024 full-length album "Savage". The hooks hit harder, the distortion was cranked up louder, and the spirit became freer.