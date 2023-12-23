Watch: KORN's JONATHAN DAVIS Talks About Collaboration With ADIDAS, Love For The Three-Stripes

Adidas, which is known for its three-stripe branding on clothing, footwear and headgear, has shared a video of KORN's recent visit to the sportswear giant's Originals flagship store in Los Angeles, where frontman Jonathan Davis unpacked some of his most valuable treasures. Check out the 14-and-a-half-minute clip below.

This past October, Adidas Originals and KORN joined forces to celebrate a trailblazing legacy with a new collaborative partnership and collection.

When the pioneering California-based alt metal band emerged on to the scene 30 years ago, they broke away from the genre's established aesthetic codes, and paved the way for a new generation of fans by sporting classic three-stripes Adidas tracksuits. Never ceasing to challenge normal convention, KORN and the Trefoil have maintained a long-standing relationship over the years through an authentic connection that was later immortalized by the band's 1996 song "A.D.I.D.A.S."

The inaugural Adidas Originals and KORN collaborative collection features a selection of bold styles inspired by the band's 1996 album "Life Is Peachy". The collection comprises two graphic t-shirts, a three-stripes hoodie with the band's logo on the front, and two signature takes on the quintessential Adidas Originals tracksuit — one in black with white accents and one with purple sequins.

The footwear collection features a custom take on the chunky Campus 00s silhouette and a daring update to the Supermodified sneaker. Both looks boast a suite of unique details including graphic insoles, spare laces, KORN logos, a guitar pick keychain, and a co-branded box.

The first adidas Originals and KORN collection is available on adidas.com and via select retailers.

Kerrang! magazine reported in 2021 that Adidas gave KORN free product in the late 1990s but was unwilling to sign the band to a proper deal. This led KORN to ink a deal with Puma in 1998.

"We switched to Puma because they told us they'd put us in a commercial and give us a little money to wear their shit," Davis told Kerrang!