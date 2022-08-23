Watch MEGADETH Perform In Auburn, Washington During Summer/Fall 2022 U.S. Tour

MEGADETH played the second show of its summer/fall 2022 U.S. tour as the support act for FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Saturday night (August 20) at White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington. Fan-filmed video of the concert can be seen below.

MEGADETH's setlist was as follows:

01. Hangar 18

02. Dread And The Fugitive Mind

03. Sweating Bullets

04. Dystopia

05. Trust

06. Tornado Of Souls

07. Symphony Of Destruction

08. Peace Sells

09. Holy Wars... The Punishment Due

MEGADETH's tour with FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, which features additional support from THE HU and FIRE FROM THE GODS, will conclude on October 15 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

MEGADETH's new album, "The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!", will arrive on September 2 via UMe. Featuring twelve new tracks, the follow-up to 2016's "Dystopia" will be made available on CD, vinyl, and cassette, as well as digitally through all online partners. There will also be a limited deluxe edition 2LP, 12-track album pressed on 180g black vinyl housed in a numbered gatefold jacket with a 12x24 lyrics/credits insert, a lenticular vinyl lithograph and a bonus seven-inch featuring "We'll Be Back" and the unreleased B-side "The Conjuring (Live)". The limited deluxe edition can only be purchased via MEGADETH's official online store, through Sound Of Vinyl and uDiscover.

"The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!" reunites MEGADETH leader Dave Mustaine with co-producer Chris Rakestraw (DANZIG, PARKWAY DRIVE),who together helmed "Dystopia". The new album was recorded at Mustaine's home studio in Nashville, Tennessee, with guitarist Kiko Loureiro and drummer Dirk Verbeuren. Bassist Steve DiGiorgio temporarily stepped in to record the album. With the kick-off of MEGADETH's recent tour, MEGADETH alumnus James LoMenzo rejoined the MEGADETH family as permanent bass player.

"The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!" features a cover of DEAD KENNEDYS' "Police Truck" and Sammy Hagar's "This Planet's On Fire", the latter of which includes vocals from Hagar himself.