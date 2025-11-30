Watch: METALLICA Members Talk To 'CBS Sunday Morning' About 'All Within My Hands' Foundation

A special feature about METALLICA's All Within My Hands foundation aired earlier today (Sunday, November 30) on "CBS Sunday Morning". You can now watch the full segment below (courtesy of the CBS Sunday Morning channel on YouTube).

The members of METALLICA have not only changed lives with their music; they've also changed lives with their philanthropy — from donations to food banks and disaster relief, to the band's charity All Within My Hands, which has donated to workforce education and other critical services. Luke Burbank talks with bandmembers Kirk Hammett (guitar),James Hetfield (guitar, vocals),Robert Trujillo (bass) and Lars Ulrich (drums),and with one of the 9,000 Metallica Scholars who have benefitted from the band's grants through trade schools and community colleges.

Referencing the fact that All Within My Hands focuses on "giving back" through community support and skilled trades education, Ulrich said: " It goes back to the basics, which is giving, giving back, sharing. We come out of not just a community, but come out of community itself. And in community, whatever words — whether you call it a collective or a community or a gang or like-minded folks, or whatever it is — we've always thrived in the plural. And we always use the word 'we', 'we', 'we', 'we', 'we', 'we', all of us together. And so in that is us, the fans, the like-minded."

Ulrich continued: "I know this may sound slightly corny, but I feel that one of the purposes of what we do is to try to break down that barrier of sense of separation between the group and the fans, the band and the fans, the artists and the people who appreciate what the artist is doing, to try to sort of do away with — you could almost call it in a concert setting, a physical barricade that's there, and try to sort of bring that sense of we're all in this together."

Lars added: "I think instinctively you just wanna help. I mean, we all depend on each other. If you really wanna break it down, then you go, humans are herd animals and really thrive — you know, the flock does better when everybody's doing well."

Formed in 1981 by Hetfield and Ulrich and including Hammett and Trujillo, METALLICA has become one of the most influential and successful rock bands in history, selling nearly 125 million albums worldwide and generating more than 17 billion streams while playing to millions of fans on all seven continents — more than 1.3 million of whom belong to the band's fiercely loyal and consistently growing Fifth Member fan club.

METALLICA's catalog of multi-platinum studio albums includes "Kill 'Em All", "Ride The Lightning", "Master Of Puppets", "…And Justice For All", "Metallica" (commonly referred to as The Black Album),"Load", "Reload", "St. Anger", "Death Magnetic", "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct" and, most recently, the Grammy-winning "72 Seasons", released April 14, 2023, on the band's own Blackened Recordings label.

METALLICA's awards and accolades include nine Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, multiple MTV Video Music Awards, a 2009 induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, and Sweden's Polar Music Prize.

In 2017, METALLICA established its own charitable foundation, All Within My Hands, to give back to communities that have supported the band. To date, All Within My Hands' collective efforts have raised nearly $20 million since inception, including $11.4 million in grants to workforce education, $7.4 million to fight hunger globally, and $5.2 million donated to critical local services around the world.

"CBS News Sunday Morning" features stories on the arts, music, nature, entertainment, sports, history, science and Americana, and highlights unique human accomplishments and achievements. Check local listings for "CBS News Sunday Morning" broadcast times.