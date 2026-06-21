Watch: METALLICA's KIRK HAMMETT Discusses His Guitar Collection, Jams With ROBERT TRUJILLO At Dublin Book Event

Kirk Hammett, legendary guitarist of the multi-platinum-selling and nine-time-Grammy Award-winning band METALLICA, took part in a "The Collection: Live - A Conversation With Kirk Hammett" book event on June 20 at Academy in Dublin, Ireland. The intimate, live discussion with The Irish Times journalist Ronan McGreevy took a deep dive into Kirk's storied music career and celebrated the launch of his new coffee table book, "The Collection: Kirk Hammett". Joining Hammett on stage at one point during the Dublin event was METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo, who took part in a surprise jam with the guitarist. Fan-filmed video of the event can be seen below (courtesy of BooM Slayer).

"The Collection: Live - A Conversation With Kirk Hammett" events are part of METALLICA's 2026 weekend takeovers at various cities during the band's "M72" European tour.

METALLICA performed at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Friday (June 19) in front of an estimated 40,000 fans and will play again at the same venue this Sunday, June 21, with GOJIRA and KNOCKED LOOSE supporting.

The support acts for Friday's concert were PANTERA and AVATAR.

METALLICA's concerts at Aviva Stadium this weekend mark the band's first Dublin shows since 2009, and their first time headlining in Ireland since Slane Castle in 2019.

The Dublin show forms part of METALLICA's "No Repeat Weekend" format, meaning both nights feature completely different setlists and support acts.

Dublin is one of only three cities on the European leg of the "M72" tour to get two full shows, Friday and Sunday.

Released worldwide via Gibson Publishing, "The Collection: Kirk Hammett" is a premium, hardcover coffee table book in which Kirk tells the stories behind the rare and highly collectible instruments he has used on hit records and on stages worldwide in front of millions of fans. "The Collection: Kirk Hammett" is available globally via Gibson.com and the Gibson Garage locations in three premium formats: limited signed and numbered Custom and Deluxe Editions and a Standard hardcover.

A 400-page premium coffee table book, "The Collection: Kirk Hammett" explores in unprecedented detail the extraordinary guitar collection and life in music of one of heavy metal's true pioneers, Gibson signature artist Kirk Hammett. Shot on location in Hawaii and Los Angeles by legendary rock photographer Ross Halfin and featuring rare imagery from Halfin's photo archives, this latest release from Gibson Publishing features exclusive new interviews with Hammett conducted by Chris Vinnicombe (Gibson editor-in-chief) and Mark Agnesi (Gibson director of brand experience). "The Collection: Kirk Hammett" takes the deepest-ever dive into the METALLICA star's eclectic guitar collection, documenting the instruments he has leaned on throughout his career, from his early days with Bay Area thrash trailblazers EXODUS to selling over 125 million albums worldwide and rocking out with METALLICA for over 40 years on the world's biggest stages. Guitars under the microscope include Hammett's storied 1979 Gibson Flying V and Greeny, the legendary 1959 Gibson Les Paul Standard formerly owned by guitarists Peter Green and Gary Moore, and so much more. "The Collection: Kirk Hammett" is a must-have for fans of Kirk Hammett and METALLICA and anyone with an interest in fine guitars.

In a video teaser featuring narration from Jason Momoa, the actor — who is a longtime METALLICA fan — says: "Every guitar has a story, and the thrill of finding the right one can be as electrifying as any song it will play. Collecting is an obsession, a passion, and a neverending quest for discovering the perfect tone. No one knows this more than Kirk Hammett."