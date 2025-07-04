Watch: OSCAR GARCIA's TERRORIZER LA Performs At 'End Meaningless Noise Vol. 3' In Los Angeles

Vocalist Oscar Garcia's version of TERRORIZER, dubbed TERRORIZER LA, performed on June 29 at the "End Meaningless Noise Vol. 3" festival at 1720 in Los Angeles, California. Video of the entire performance, courtesy of sexthrash69, can be seen below.

TERRORIZER LA is:

Oscar Garcia: vocals

Leon del Muerte: guitar

Cosmo Reveles: bass

Adam Houmam: drums

Before drummer Pete Sandoval recorded MORBID ANGEL's first album, 1989's "Altars Of Madness", he performed on two demos and a split album with his original band TERRORIZER. Today, the group's 1989 full-length debut "World Downfall" is still considered a pinnacle for death metal and grindcore, featuring impossibly fast blast-beats and double-bass drumming along with a blitzkrieg attack by late guitarist Jesse Pintado (NAPALM DEATH) and ex-vocalist Garcia (NAUSEA). The 1989 lineup was rounded out by Sandoval and then-MORBID ANGEL bandmate David Vincent on bass.

Over the next 33 years, Sandoval took time between MORBID ANGEL albums to continue working with TERRORIZER, recording two more cataclysmic full-lengths, 2006's "Darker Days Ahead" and 2012's "Hordes Of Zombies". Six years down the burning highway, TERRORIZER released 2018's "Caustic Attack", described at the time as "their heaviest and most eclectic album to date."

Sandoval, who now lives his life as a born-again Christian, was forced to leave MORBID ANGEL in 2010 after undergoing surgery for a prolapsed disc.

Last year, Sandoval and Vincent resurrected TERRORIZER with Brian Werner (VITAL REMAINS) on vocals, and Richie Brown (EXMORTUS, THE ABSENCE, TRIVIUM, I AM MORBID) on guitar.

Back in 2021, it was announced that TERRORIZER had signed a worldwide deal with Earache Records. At that time, the band's lineup had consisted of Sandoval, Lee Harrison on guitar, and Sam Molina on bass/vocals.

Oscar launched TERRORIZER LA more than a decade ago after being invited by Pintado's sister to put together a new lineup of TERRORIZER for a festival celebrating what would have been Jesse's 45th birthday.

see ya tomorrow at 1720 @terrorizer.la Posted by Leon del Muerte on Saturday, June 28, 2025