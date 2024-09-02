  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

Watch: PANTERA Joined By SEAHAWKS BLUE THUNDER Drumline For 'Walk' Performance In Seattle

September 2, 2024

PANTERA was joined by the Seahawks Blue Thunder drumline for a performance of the song "Walk" during the band's August 30 concert at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington as the support act for METALLICA. Video of the collaboration can be seen below.

Back in January 2023, PANTERA and ANTHRAX drummer Charlie Benante performed "Walk" and ANTHRAX's "Indians" with the Seahawks Blue Thunder drumline at Lumen Field.

Seahawks Blue Thunder is a high-energy entertainment drumline which was established in 2004 at Lumen Field, performing throughout the stadium before, during and after games.

Not your typical drumline, Blue Thunder uses a variety of rhythms and visuals, incorporating rock and roll drumming alongside drum corps style, endearing them to Seahawks fans of all ages. Blue Thunder is also available for parades, parties and corporate event appearances.

Blue Thunder features guest drummers at rehearsals and game days as well as an occasional joint performance on a big stage. Some of the other more prominent guests included: Alan White (YES, John Lennon, George Harrison),Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS),Will Calhoun (LIVING COLOUR),David Garibaldi (TOWER OF POWER),Byron McMackin (PENNYWISE),Mike Derosier (HEART),Steve Smith (JOURNEY),Yuri Ruley (MXPX),Scott Rockenfield (QUEENSRŸCHE),Matt Cameron (PEARL JAM, SOUNDGARDEN),John Tempesta (THE CULT, WHITE ZOMBIE) and Mike Portnoy (DREAM THEATER).

Posted by Mark Dooley DelaGarza on Friday, August 30, 2024

Seahawks Blue Thunder rocking out with Pantera. What a show!!!

Posted by Tina Melum Warns on Saturday, August 31, 2024

Pantera

Pantera with Blue Thunder at Lumen field 8/2024

Posted by Seth Pohlman on Saturday, August 31, 2024

Find more on Pantera
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).