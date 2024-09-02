Watch: PANTERA Joined By SEAHAWKS BLUE THUNDER Drumline For 'Walk' Performance In Seattle

PANTERA was joined by the Seahawks Blue Thunder drumline for a performance of the song "Walk" during the band's August 30 concert at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington as the support act for METALLICA. Video of the collaboration can be seen below.

Back in January 2023, PANTERA and ANTHRAX drummer Charlie Benante performed "Walk" and ANTHRAX's "Indians" with the Seahawks Blue Thunder drumline at Lumen Field.

Seahawks Blue Thunder is a high-energy entertainment drumline which was established in 2004 at Lumen Field, performing throughout the stadium before, during and after games.

Not your typical drumline, Blue Thunder uses a variety of rhythms and visuals, incorporating rock and roll drumming alongside drum corps style, endearing them to Seahawks fans of all ages. Blue Thunder is also available for parades, parties and corporate event appearances.

Blue Thunder features guest drummers at rehearsals and game days as well as an occasional joint performance on a big stage. Some of the other more prominent guests included: Alan White (YES, John Lennon, George Harrison),Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS),Will Calhoun (LIVING COLOUR),David Garibaldi (TOWER OF POWER),Byron McMackin (PENNYWISE),Mike Derosier (HEART),Steve Smith (JOURNEY),Yuri Ruley (MXPX),Scott Rockenfield (QUEENSRŸCHE),Matt Cameron (PEARL JAM, SOUNDGARDEN),John Tempesta (THE CULT, WHITE ZOMBIE) and Mike Portnoy (DREAM THEATER).

Posted by Mark Dooley DelaGarza on Friday, August 30, 2024

Seahawks Blue Thunder rocking out with Pantera. What a show!!! Posted by Tina Melum Warns on Saturday, August 31, 2024