  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

Watch: PAPA ROACH And DAUGHTRY Compete On 'Celebrity Family Feud'

July 31, 2024

PAPA ROACH and DAUGHTRY competed against each other on last night's (Tuesday, July 30) episode of ABC's "Celebrity Family Feud" series.

The hit game show, which pits two celebrity-laden teams against one another and asks them to answer open-ended questions for points, featured all ten members of the two bands.

The episode, recorded in April, aired on ABC before becoming available to stream on Hulu.

The two bands competed against one another to raise money for charity.

Team PAPA ROACH ultimately won the game and $25,000 for their choice of charity, the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention.

Also featured in the same episode were R&B icons EARTH, WIND & FIRE taking on THE WAR AND TREATY.

Hosted by Steve Harvey, the celebrity iteration of the popular game show "features celebrities, along with their immediate family members or their extended TV families, going head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice," according to the series description.

"Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by Fremantle and is taped in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Jennifer Mullin is an executive producer, along with Gaby Johnston, who also serves as showrunner.

DAUGHTRY frontman Chris Daughtry's stepdaughter Hannah Price died by suicide at age 25 in November 2021.

Price was under the influence of narcotics and had a history of mental health struggles.

Find more on Papa roach
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).