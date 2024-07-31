Watch: PAPA ROACH And DAUGHTRY Compete On 'Celebrity Family Feud'

PAPA ROACH and DAUGHTRY competed against each other on last night's (Tuesday, July 30) episode of ABC's "Celebrity Family Feud" series.

The hit game show, which pits two celebrity-laden teams against one another and asks them to answer open-ended questions for points, featured all ten members of the two bands.

The episode, recorded in April, aired on ABC before becoming available to stream on Hulu.

The two bands competed against one another to raise money for charity.

Team PAPA ROACH ultimately won the game and $25,000 for their choice of charity, the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention.

Also featured in the same episode were R&B icons EARTH, WIND & FIRE taking on THE WAR AND TREATY.

Hosted by Steve Harvey, the celebrity iteration of the popular game show "features celebrities, along with their immediate family members or their extended TV families, going head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice," according to the series description.

"Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by Fremantle and is taped in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Jennifer Mullin is an executive producer, along with Gaby Johnston, who also serves as showrunner.

DAUGHTRY frontman Chris Daughtry's stepdaughter Hannah Price died by suicide at age 25 in November 2021.

Price was under the influence of narcotics and had a history of mental health struggles.