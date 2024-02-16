Watch Pro-Shot Video Of FRANK BELLO Performing RUSH's 'Anthem' At 'Bubba Bash 2024'

Frank Bello (ANTHRAX), Mike Portnoy (DREAM THEATER, THE WINERY DOGS), Jason Bittner (SHADOWS FALL, OVERKILL), Jon Dinklage ("Clockwork Angels" string ensemble), Joe Bergamini (drum instructor, author), John Wesley (PORCUPINE TREE) and Seven Antonopoulos (OPIATE FOR THE MASSES) are among the guests who performed with YYNOT, considered one of the premier RUSH tribute bands, at this year's "Bubba Bash 2024", a charity concert in celebration of RUSH's late drummer Neil Peart on the fourth anniversary of his passing. Proceeds from the show, which was held on January 6 at the Keswick Theatre in Glenside, Pennsylvania, will go to benefit Cedars Sinai Hospital in memory of Neil.

More professionally filmed video of the concert can be seen below (courtesy of YYNOT).

The progressive rock band YYNOT was the coming together of award-winning guitarist/songwriter/producer Billy Alexander and Florida-based virtuoso bassist Tim Starace. In 2015, after seeing Tim post videos of his mind-blowing and accurate RUSH bass covers, Alexander approached him about forming an online collaboration. With the addition of drummer Mike Hetzel and vocalist Adi Argelazi, YYNOT delivers a well-deserved "throat punch" in both their live shows and recorded material with their original progressive rock and "note-for-note" vintage RUSH covers while adding their own swagger to the mix. Their debut album and latest release, "Resonance", have garnered praise from the rock world including Prog magazine and Classic Rock. The records have continued to sell in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Brazil and more. YYNOT has accumulated devoted fans all over the U.S. and abroad.

In February 2020, Bello commented on Peart's passing, telling the "Come To Where I'm From" podcast: "I didn't expect that. I didn't see this coming at all. That's one of my guys. And as a bass player, too, I'll say that. That's the guy I try to lock in bass with… Just think about these crazy things that he did outside the box and experiment and made it look easy. I mean, think about it.

"I'm so sorry I didn't see that last [RUSH] tour. I wasn't home. That last tour, I was never home when they were [near my hometown], and I regret that.

"Man, talk about a loss," he added. "It just breaks my heart. You just want more. 'Cause I don't think there are people like that around. There's never gonna be another RUSH. That came organically.

"Growing up in the Bronx, I'd come home from school, [go over] to my Uncle Joe's deli, worked till eight o'clock. Eight o'clock, eight thirty, I'd grab something to eat, go right to my room and learn a RUSH song."

RUSH announced Peart's passing on January 10, 2020, setting off shockwaves and an outpouring of grief from fans and musicians all over the world.

This is happening TONIGHT!!! A tribute to our hero, the late great Neil Peart, and the music of Rush…The show is already... Posted by Mike Portnoy on Saturday, January 6, 2024

Starting off 2024 in style with our SOLD OUT Bubba Bash! Posted by The Keswick Theatre on Saturday, January 6, 2024