Watch QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's Entire Performance At BOSTON CALLING Festival

The Steve's Concert Corner YouTube channel has uploaded video of QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's entire May 28 performance at the Boston Calling festival in Boston, Massachusetts. Check out the footage below.

Featured songs:

00:25 Misfit Love

06:20 Little Sister

09:10 I Sat By The Ocean

13:05 The Lost Art Of Keeping A Secret

16:45 Sick, Sick, Sick

20:25 If I Had A Tail

26:15 Emotion Sickness

36:55 Smooth Sailing

32:40 My God Is The Sun

41:35 The Evil Has Landed

48:12 Negative Space

52:25 Make It Wit Chu

59:24 Go With The Flow

1:02:23 No One Knows

1:08:16 A Song For The Dead

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE performed live for the first time in more than three years on May 26 at the Sonic Temple festival in Columbus, Ohio. Prior to the Columbus gig, Josh Homme and his bandmates played one gig in early 2020, their first since 2018.

"In Times New Roman…" was recorded and mixed at Homme's own Pink Duck (RIP),with additional recording at Shangri-La. The album was produced by QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE and mixed by Mark Rankin. The album will be available across all digital platforms and on vinyl and CD. Artwork and double LP gatefold packaging designed by longtime collaborator Boneface. LP vinyl will be available globally in black, green, red, silver and blue.

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE said in its album announcement that the record reflects the heartache its members have experienced in the past few years.

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's last album, 2017's "Villains", debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart.

"In Times New Roman..." is "raw, at times brutal and not recommended for the faint of heart," a press release states. "And yet, it's perhaps the most beautiful and definitely the most rewarding album in their epic discography. Homme's most acerbic lyrics to date are buoyed by the instantly identifiable QOTSA sonic signature, expanded and embellished with new and unprecedented twists in virtually every song. With 'In Times New Roman…' we see that sometimes one needs to look beneath scars and scabs to see beauty, and sometimes the scabs and scars are the beauty."