Watch RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Play First Show In 11 Years

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE kicked off its long-delayed "Public Service Announcement" tour Saturday night (July 9) at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wisconsin.

The band opened its first show in 11 years with "Bombtrack", a song from RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's classic 1992 debut album, and closed the set with "Killing In The Name". Other tracks performed during the concert included "Bulls On Parade", "Guerrilla Radio", "Sleep Now In The Fire", "Wake Up", "Testify" and a cover of Bruce Springsteen's "The Ghost Of Tom Joad".

The setlist was as follows:

01. Bombtrack

02. People Of The Sun

03. Bulls On Parade

04. Bullet In The Head

05. Testify

06. Tire Me

07. Wake Up

08. Guerrilla Radio

09. Without A Face

10. Know Your Enemy

11. Calm Like A Bomb / Sleep Now In The Fire

12. War Within A Breath

13. The Ghost Of Tom Joad

14. Freedom / Township Rebellion

15. Killing In The Name

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's comeback tour will continue through mid-August. The massive trek features support from RUN THE JEWELS.

The current tour marks the first time the reunited rap-metal quartet has hit the road together since 2011.

This past January, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE postponed the start date of the U.S. leg of its "Public Service Announcement" tour to this summer. The North American leg of the trek was originally slated to begin in March 2020 before it was rescheduled several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 19 RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE shows that were supposed to take place between March 31 and May 23 will now take place in early 2023.

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE last played together at L.A. Rising and has resisted calls for a reunion, with vocalist De La Rocha previously believed to be the lone holdout. Guitarist Tom

Morello and his fellow RAGE bandmates Tim Commerford (bass) and Brad Wilk (drums) have since teamed up with PUBLIC ENEMY's Chuck D. and CYPRESS HILL's B-Real in the similarly styled PROPHETS OF RAGE.

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE recorded three original studio albums and one set of covers before breaking up in 2000. The group reformed in 2007 but only played sporadic gigs and never a full tour.