Watch RAMMSTEIN's Fiery Berlin Concert

Fan-filmed video of RAMMSTEIN's June 4 concert at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany can be seen below (courtesy of YouTube channel jederlacht).

Last fall, RAMMSTEIN's pyrotechnician revealed how much fuel it takes to bring the band's flaming stage show to life. Speaking with Ultimate Guitar, Nikolai Sabottka said RAMMSTEIN's current stadium setup, "uses roughly 1000 liters [about 265 gallons]."

Sabottka went on to say that he and the members of RAMMSTEIN are continuously in search of new technologies that can take their fiery stage show to new heights. He explained: "In the prep of a tour, we sit and exchange all the different ideas before we go and actually test what has been prototyped and built beforehand. After the initial test, there are endless changes to be implemented, and sometimes it simply does not work the way we imagined it and effects get pushed back to research and development while others get approved and are produced on a larger scale."

RAMMSTEIN kicked off its European tour on May 15 at Prague, Czech Republic's Letiště Letňany Airport. The band is touring in support of its latest album, "Zeit", which arrived on April 29.

Till Lindemann (vocals),Paul Landers (guitar),Richard Z. Kruspe (guitar),Flake (keyboards),Oliver Riedel (bass) and Christoph Schneider (drums) spent two years working on the eleven songs on the new album. They were once again assisted by Berlin producer Olsen Involtini. "Zeit" was recorded at La Fabrique Studios in St. Rémy de Provence, France.

Bryan Adams managed to get a special scoop for the cover of the new album. The Canadian musician and photographer took the shot of RAMMSTEIN on the steps of the Trudelturm in Berlin Adlershof, an imposing monument to aerial research in the city's Aerodynamic Park.

Over the course of a career spanning almost 30 years, RAMMSTEIN has sold more than 20 million albums around the world and played countless spectacular, groundbreaking tours. When the band's sold-out stadium tour had to be postponed due to the pandemic, RAMMSTEIN used the time to work on their new album.

RAMMSTEIN fans can enjoy multiple "Zeit" formats. The new album was released as a standard CD in a digipack with a 20-page booklet, a special edition CD in a 6-panel digipack with a 56-page booklet including slipcase, and as a double 180g vinyl LP with a 20-page large-format booklet, as well as in the usual digital formats.

RAMMSTEIN's North American stadium run will begin on August 21 in Montreal and end on October 4 in Mexico City.