Watch: RUSH Returns To Live Stage After GEDDY LEE's Battle With Laryngitis And Bronchitis

RUSH returned to the live stage Saturday night (July 11) for the first time since bassist/vocalist Geddy Lee was diagnosed with laryngitis and bronchitis. The illness forced the band to postpone two shows on its "Fifty Something" tour, which launched on June 7 in Los Angeles. It is RUSH's first tour in over 10 years and the group's first run of shows since the 2020 death of Canadian rock legends' iconic drummer Neil Peart.

Fan-filmed video of RUSH's entire July 11 concert at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas can be seen below.

As a result of Lee's diagnosis, RUSH postponed its June 30 and July 2 shows at Dickies Arena. The July 2 concert was originally scheduled for June 24 but ended up being moved back after "travel and border-related delays" disrupted RUSH's touring production.

RUSH's performances at Dickies Arena on June 26 and June 28 were the band's first concerts in North Texas since their "R40" tour stopped in 2015 at the American Airlines Center.

After completing its four-night stint at Dickies Arena on Monday, July 13, the "Fifty Something" tour will move to Chicago for four nights starting July 16.

The "Fifty Something" tour is RUSH's first with the band's revamped lineup of classic members Lee (vocals, bass) and Alex Lifeson (guitar) alongside Anika Nilles, a German drummer who toured with legendary guitarist Jeff Beck in 2022, and newly added keyboardist Loren Gold, who is best known as touring member of THE WHO and CHICAGO.

RUSH's setlist for "Fifty Something" is culled from a pool of nearly 40 RUSH classics, with the band playing two sets a night that celebrate late RUSH drummer Neil Peart's life and legacy.

The 2026 leg of the "Fifty Something" tour, which will cover Canada, USA and Mexico, initially consisted of 22 dates, which sold out immediately, prompting the addition of more shows. The tour now totals 58 shows across 24 cities, with over half a million tickets sold for 2026.

In February, RUSH announced the addition of South America and Europe tour dates to the "Fifty Something" tour, in early 2027. The dates will be the first time the band has played in Europe since 2013 and 17 years since visiting South America.

RUSH performed in public with Nilles for the first time at Canada's Juno Awards in Hamilton, Ontario in late March. They played "Finding My Way", the first song from RUSH's first album, the band's only LP not to feature Peart.

The Juno Awards performance was Lee and Lifeson's first as RUSH since they finished their 40th-anniversary tour in 2015, although they have performed under their own names on occasion, including tributes to legendary Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot and Taylor Hawkins of the FOO FIGHTERS.

Peart died in January 2020 after a three-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. He was 67 years old.

RUSH waited three days to announce Peart's passing, setting off shockwaves and an outpouring of grief from fans and musicians all over the world.

The setlist for RUSH's July 11, 2026 concert at Dickies Arena was as follows:

Set 1:

01. Xanadu

02. Dreamline

03. Subdivisions

04. Headlong Flight

Neil Peart Tribute Collage 1

05. Bravado

06. Red Sector A

07. La Villa Strangiato

08. Anthem

09. New World Man

10. The Spirit Of Radio

Set 2: Moving Pictures

11. Tom Sawyer

12. Red Barchetta

13. YYZ

14. Limelight

15. The Camera Eye

16. Witch Hunt

17. Vital Signs

Neil Peart Tribute Collage 2

18. Time Stand Still

19. Closer To The Heart

20. 2112 Part I: Overture

21. 2112 Part II: The Temples Of Syrinx

22. 2112 Part VII: Grand Finale

Encore:

23. By-Tor & The Snow Dog

24. Working Man