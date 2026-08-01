SOLITUDE AETURNUS Recruits Ex-HOLY GRAIL Singer JAMES-PAUL LUNA

SOLITUDE AETURNUS has recruited James-Paul Luna as the band's new vocalist.

Luna joins the long-running Texas-based doom metallers as the replacement for Robert Lowe, whose departure from the group was announced in April.

Earlier today (Saturday, August 1),SOLITUDE AETURNUS released the following statement via social media: "We are proud to announce James-Paul Luna as the new vocalist for SOLITUDE AETURNUS!

"Luna is well known for his work with HOLY GRAIL and, most recently, INTRANCED. With a commanding stage presence and years of experience, he will bring power and intensity to our live performances. His powerful yet melodic voice is a natural fit for the sound of SOLITUDE AETURNUS, and we look forward to unleashing a new chapter of doom together.

"Join us as we take the stage with James-Paul Luna for the first time at the Candelabrum Festival in León, Mexico, on September 12!"

SOLITUDE AETURNUS performed with guest singer Jason McMaster at this year's Maryland Deathfest on May 21 in Baltimore, Maryland.

SOLITUDE AETURNUS's current lineup is rounded out by John Perez (guitar),Edgar Rivera (guitar),Lyle Steadham (bass) and Logan Cade (drums).

When Lowe's exit from SOLITUDE AETURNUS was first announced four months ago, the group said that the decision to part ways was "a necessary change if we are to move forward as an active band... This was not an easy decision, of course, but we feel positive about it as we move forward with more shows and other plans.

SOLITUDE AETURNUS's latest album, "Alone", came out in 2006.

Formed as SOLITUDE in the spring of 1987, SOLITUDE AETURNUS began after Perez quit his former seminal thrash metal band ROTTING CORPSE. Assembling a group and recording a demo in early 1988, SOLITUDE began planting the seeds within the tape-trading and underground metal network. In late 1988 changes started to occur and the band finally settled on a lineup that consisted of Perez, Rivera, Lowe, Steadham and John "Wolf" Covington on drums. A legal threat from another group forced SOLITUDE to change the name to SOLITUDE AETURNUS during the spring of 1989.

SOLITUDE AETURNUS entered the prestigious Dallas Sound Lab in January of 1990 to record their classic debut album, "Into The Depths Of Sorrow". After some shopping around, the LP eventually caught the attention of Roadrunner Records. Following numerous delays, the album finally saw the light of day in July 1991, a full year and half after it was recorded. No tours followed, although by this time SOLITUDE AETURNUS had already written enough songs for a second album. In March of 1992 the band entered Sound Logic recording studios to begin the sessions for "Beyond The Crimson Horizon". The album was released in July 1992 and eventually a U.S. tour was set up with Paul Dianno's KILLERS. Within a year, the band was dropped from Roadrunner and SOLITUDE AETURNUS had signed a new recording contract with Pavement Records. The band decided to get away from its familiar surroundings and took off for England to record its third album, "Through The Darkest Hour". Recorded in late March 1994 at Rhythm Studios, this was to be SOLITUDE AETURNUS's best work to date, showcasing a more riff-oriented and heavier direction. "Through The Darkest Hour" received critical acclaim all across the globe upon its release in August 1994. The band went on the road with metal legends MERCYFUL FATE for an extensive U.S. tour and shortly after embarked on their first tour of Europe with fellow doom band REVELATION. After this tour, SOLITUDE AETURNUS went through a long break that would last until April 1996, when recording for the next album commenced. During this time Perez started his own Brainticket Records label as well as recording a solo album. The next album, "Downfall", was recorded in Dallas, and despite receiving praise once again for their efforts, SOLITUDE AETURNUS was extremely dissatisfied with the end product. After years of hard knocks and never-ending struggles, the band underwent its first major lineup change, with Steadham leaving to pursue other musical interests. The band continued on, enlisting the services of Teri Pritchard (LAST CHAPTER) in as temporary bassist. It was this lineup that toured Europe in April 1996 with Swedish power metal band MORGANA LAFEY. Another unintentional break followed and a split from Pavement Records eventually occurred. During this time, new bass player Steve Moseley was added to the band. SOLITUDE AETURNUS then signed on to German label Massacre Records in December 1997 and recorded what was to become "Adagio". The band went back to Rhythm Studios in England and the album was recorded in March 1998 and released in June of the same year. The band toured Europe in September 1998 with SAVIOR MACHINE. After several festival shows during the years after "Adagio", SOLITUDE AETURNUS underwent a temporary hiatus with members taking time off to focus on other things. Perez focused his efforts on the Brainticket Records label and also recorded another psychedelic album with his LIQUID SOUND COMPANY in 2003. Moseley, Lowe and Covington formed another group during this time called CONCEPT OF GOD. During this hiatus, Rivera and Covington both left the band. Longtime SOLITUDE fan and veteran metalhead Steve Nichols joined the band on drums in 2005, along with master bassist James Martin. With this new lineup, the band completed a mini tour of Greece and Germany during spring of 2006 and spent countless hours crafting the songs for "Alone", SOLITUDE AETURNUS's sixth studio, which was released in November 2006 via Massacre Records.

Photo courtesy of John Perez / SOLITUDE AETURNUS