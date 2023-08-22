WE CAME AS ROMANS Announce 'Darkbloom II' Fall 2023 Tour, BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

After a completely sold-out first leg, metalcore veterans WE CAME AS ROMANS have now announced their return to the road with the "Darkbloom II" headline tour, a mammoth 30-date run with support from EMMURE, BODYSNATCHER and ARCHETYPES COLLIDE. The trek will kick off on October 10 in Indianapolis and make its way throughout the USA, culminating in Nashville, Tennessee on November 19.

Speaking on today's news, vocalist Dave Stephens shares: "After selling out every show of 'Darkbloom' part one earlier this year and seeing the demand for the tour, we wanted to bring it to some of the cities we weren't able to play. We have worked hard to brainstorm a lineup that showcases the diversity of heavy music from ARCHETYPES COLLIDE to BODYSNATCHER to EMMURE. We have toured with EMMURE more times than I can count, but this time will be one of the most exciting for us as it will be their first since late 2019."

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, August 23 at 10:00 a.m. EST and end on Thursday, August 24 at 10:00 p.m. local time. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links for individual shows. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMWCAR2023" to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, August 25 at 10 a.m. local time.

WE CAME AS ROMANS "Darkbloom II" tour dates with EMMURE, BODYSNATCHER and ARCHETYPES COLLIDE:

Oct. 10 - Indianapolis IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre

Oct. 11 - Milwaukee WI @ The Rave

Oct. 13 - Grand Rapids MI @ The Intersection

Oct. 14 - Cleveland OH @ House of Blues

Oct. 15 - Joliet IL @ The Forge

Oct. 17 - Buffalo NY @ Town Ballroom

Oct. 18 - Toronto ON @ Danforth

Oct. 20 - Sayreville NJ @ Starland

Oct. 21 - Hartford CT @ The Webster

Oct. 22 - Providence RI @ Fete Music Hall

Oct. 24 - Albany NY @ Empire Live

Oct. 25 - Harrisburg PA @ HMAC

Oct. 27 - Norfolk VA @ The Norva

Oct. 28 - Carrboro NC @ Cat's Cradle

Oct. 29 - Columbia SC @ The Senate

Oct. 31 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

Nov. 01 - Tampa FL @ Jannus Live

Nov. 03 - New Orleans LA @ House of Blues

Nov. 04 - Dallas TX @ House Of Blues

Nov. 05 - San Antonio TX @ Vibes Event Center

Nov. 07 - Tucson AZ @ Encore

Nov. 08 - San Diego CA @ House Of Blues

Nov. 10 - Pomona CA @ Fox Theater

Nov. 11 - Las Vegas NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

Nov. 12 - Salt Lake City UT @ The Complex

Nov. 14 - Denver CO @ Ogden Theatre

Nov. 15 - Omaha NE @ The Admiral

Nov. 17 - St. Louis MO @ Red Flag

Nov. 18 - Cincinnati OH @ Bogart's

Nov. 19 - Nashville TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

WE CAME AS ROMANS released their latest album, "Darkbloom", in 2022 via Sharptone Records. Their first new full-length release in five years has spawned a run of massively successful singles, including the title track and its reimagined counterpart "Darkbloom (Reimagined)" featuring deathcore innovators BRAND OF SACRIFICE, "Plagued", "Golden", "Black Hole" and "Daggers". Combined they have clocked up over 5.1 million YouTube views and 50 million streams.

Since the release of their milestone debut album, 2009's "To Plant A Seed", diehard fans depend on WE CAME AS ROMANS to deliver intimate, confessional and autobiographical anthems, each one challenging, triumphant and passionate. "Darkbloom" is a bright light in the darkness with the strength of every WE CAME AS ROMANS album before it. Singer David Stephens, guitarist Joshua Moore, bassist Andy Glass, guitarist Lou Cotton and drummer David Puckett usher in an ambitious, courageous new era, while honoring the legacy and memory of their fallen bandmate, co-vocalist and keyboardist Kyle Pavone.

WE CAME AS ROMANS' initial ascent was quick and assured, catapulting the band (who met as teens) into the hearts of devoted fans immersed in the metalcore, post-hardcore and Warped Tour subculture. Their hook-filled heavy music carries an uplifting message and connects with even greater urgency live. The increasingly diverse catalog of metallic might, melodic strength, and electronic atmosphere soars in clubs, theaters, and fests. They've supported tastemaker acts like BRING ME THE HORIZON, I PREVAIL, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE and THE USED.