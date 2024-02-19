WOLFGANG VAN HALEN Has Already Done Some 'Preliminary' Work On MAMMOTH WVH's Third Album

In a new interview with Ethan Jackson of Topeka's rock radio station KDVV/V100, MAMMOTH WVH frontman Wolfgang Van Halen was asked how he spent his time around the holidays and whether he managed to get any writing done for the band's next album. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "December, from the 9th to New Year's, or to January 4th, that was legit time off. We did nothing, and it was the best. But then starting this year, the month of January, I was kind of working on some preliminary sort of 'Mammoth III', looking in that direction of the next album. [It's still] super early, but just kind of preparing my mental capacity for writing for the future."

Asked if he is hoping to have a little bit more time to work on MAMMOTH WVH's next LP, considering that "Mammoth II" had to come together rather quickly, Wolfgang said: "Yes, I could always use a bit more time. Not how the first one — the first album, I did it over three years, but the second album was only about a month and a half, two months. I think we found this cool new structure, depending on how our schedule fills out, do kind of a month here, a month there, and by the end of the year, maybe we get two to three months of work done over the course of time. And, of course, while I'm on the road, I can always be writing demos and stuff and kind of preparing for that. So yeah, we're definitely trying to squeeze more time out and make it a bit more comfortable than 'Mammoth II' was."

This past December, MAMMOTH WVH announced headline tour dates for 2024 in support of its second album, "Mammoth II". The first leg, scheduled for February 21 to March 10, will mark the return of special guest Nita Strauss. The second leg, scheduled for May 4 to May 17, will welcome rockers INTERVALS as special guests.

"Mammoth II" was released in August 2023 via BMG. The 10-track record was recorded at the legendary 5150 studio and was produced by Wolfgang's friend and collaborator Michael "Elvis" Baskette.

MAMMOTH WVH's touring lineup features Wolfgang on guitar and lead vocals, Frank Sidoris (SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS) on guitar, Jon Jourdan on guitar and vocals, Garrett Whitlock (TREMONTI) on drums, and Ronnie Ficarro on bass.

Since the release of MAMMOTH WVH's debut album in 2021, the band has headlined shows in North America, played arena gigs with ALTER BRIDGE and stadium concerts with both GUNS N' ROSES and METALLICA.

In November 2020, Wolfgang confirmed that he asked his father for permission to use the MAMMOTH WVH band name for his solo project. MAMMOTH WVH is a nod to family history — Eddie Van Halen and Alex Van Halen's band was called MAMMOTH when singer David Lee Roth first joined it in 1974.