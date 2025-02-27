YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Has 'A Hundred Ideas' For Next Solo Album

In a new interview with Dawn Osborne of TotalRock, legendary Swedish guitarist Yngwie Malmsteen was asked if he is working on material for the follow-up to his latest album, "Parabellum", which was released in July 2021 via Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I am. I'm in the studio now, and I've been writing a lot of stuff. But I'm doing so much traveling and there's so much things going on. So I'm not really a hundred percent in there, but, yeah, I've been starting somewhat. I've got maybe a hundred ideas."

Malmsteen also reflected on his fall 2024 U.S. tour which was billed as a celebration of his 40th anniversary as a solo artist. He said: "Well, it depends on how you count it, really. Last year was my 40th anniversary as a solo artist, but I was a solo artist before then, actually. So, depends on how you count these things.

"I came to America [in] 1982 — late '82 — and recorded with STEELER and ALCATRAZZ, and then was in Japan in January 1984 and I signed a solo deal," he explained. "And from the point of 1984 forward, I've been a solo artist. However, it seems that a lot of people that didn't really quite get that memo. I won't mention names, but that's irrelevant here. So, before I came to America, I was a solo artist too, but I couldn't call it Yngwie Malmsteen, because you'd go, 'Wait, why would you call it that?' So I called it RISING FORCE or POWERHOUSE and stuff like this. It was just me and a bass player and a drummer that would change every week. [Laughs] And I would write all the songs and sing. So I've always been that kind of person that tends to make everything from my mind, straight up."

Only four of the songs on "Parabellum" featured vocals. The album title is Latin, translating as "Prepare For War".

After working with some of the top hard singers of the past four decades, Yngwie now handles much of the lead vocals himself in his own band, backed by a lineup that includes keyboardist Nick Marino, bassist Emilio Martinez and drummer Kevin Klingenschmid.

As previously reported, Yngwie will release a new live album, "Tokyo Live", on April 25 via Music Theories Recordings. The concert was recorded at the Zepp DiverCity, Tokyo on May 11, 2024 as part of Yngwie's 40th-anniversary world tour.

You can check out the first taster of the LP in the video for "Top Down, Foot Down", available below.

"Top Down, Foot Down" is taken from Yngwie's 2016 album "World On Fire" and showcases the wide range and dynamic flavor which demonstrates Malmsteen's fury and elegance, all encapsulated in a just-under-two-minute version of the song.

Talking about the live experience, Malmsteen said: "Playing live in front of people is really what it's all about. It's exciting and dangerous because you have to take risks and there's no fixing afterwards."

Malmsteen's breathtaking technique takes center stage of the 100-minute concert while being cocooned by exquisite musicianship throughout. The setlist tracks Malmsteen's illustrious career, from "Hiroshima Mon Amour" and "Evil Eye" and through his remarkable solo career with "Rising Force", "Far Beyond The Sun", "Arpeggios From Hell" and "Seventh Sign" all the way up to his most recent material taken from 2021's "Parabellum", with "Wolves At The Door", "Relentless Fury", "(Si Vis Pacem) Parabellum", not to mention rousing renditions of "Paganini's 4th" and "Smoke On The Water".

The name of Yngwie Malmsteen has always stood for uncompromising excellence. In a career that now spans more than 40 years he has proven himself to be a unique artist. You can try to categorize him in any way you wish. But the manner in which this supreme Swedish craftsman has continually developed his music makes Malmsteen sublimely transcend any definition you attempt to impose.

He now has a catalogue of 22 solo studio albums, each of which has much to commend. Malmsteen's artistry has always clearly incorporated a healthy virtuosity, but his talent goes well beyond a comprehensive control of the guitar. The man is a fine composer and, on recent releases, has also showcased a strong vocal presence and now, with only this fifth live release, it captures four decades of relentless fury and blissful artistry of one of the true greats.