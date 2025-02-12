YNGWIE MALMSTEEN To Release 'Tokyo Live' Album In April

Legendary guitar virtuoso Yngwie Malmsteen is set to release his brand new album, "Tokyo Live", on April 25 via Music Theories Recordings. You can check out the first blistering taster on the video for "Top Down, Foot Down" below.

The incomparable Malmsteen is one of the greatest guitarists to ever have lived. So, when the chance comes to witness the maestro in the live setting, you take notice. This mesmerizing spectacle can be witnessed on "Tokyo Live".

"Top Down, Foot Down" is taken from the 2016 album "World On Fire" and showcases the wide range and dynamic flavor which demonstrates Malmsteen's fury and elegance, all encapsulated in a just-under-two-minute version of the song.

Malmsteen says: "'Top Down, Foot Down' is one of my favorite live numbers, C#m arpeggios into E arpeggios and a fluid C#m melody with flat 5th diminished and suspended resolution. The title also depicts my love of convertible cruising."

The concert was recorded at the Zepp DiverCity, Tokyo on May 11, 2024 as part of Yngwie's 40th-anniversary world tour. Calling upon an enormous catalogue of material, Malmsteen shredded his way through a furious set, backed by a mountainous Marshall stack wall.

Talking about the live experience, Malmsteen adds: "Playing live in front of people is really what it's all about. It's exciting and dangerous because you have to take risks and there's no fixing afterwards."

Malmsteen's breathtaking technique takes center stage of the 100-minute concert while being cocooned by exquisite musicianship throughout. The setlist tracks Malmsteen's illustrious career, from "Hiroshima Mon Amour" and "Evil Eye" and through his remarkable solo career with "Rising Force", "Far Beyond The Sun", "Arpeggios From Hell" and "Seventh Sign" all the way up to his most recent material taken from 2021's "Parabellum", with "Wolves At The Door", "Relentless Fury", "(Si Vis Pacem) Parabellum", not to mention rousing renditions of "Paganini's 4th" and "Smoke On The Water".

The name of Yngwie Malmsteen has always stood for uncompromising excellence. In a career that now spans more than 40 years he has proven himself to be a unique artist. You can try to categorize him in any way you wish. But the manner in which this supreme Swedish craftsman has continually developed his music makes Malmsteen sublimely transcend any definition you attempt to impose.

He now has a catalogue of 22 solo studio albums, each of which has much to commend. Malmsteen's artistry has always clearly incorporated a healthy virtuosity, but his talent goes well beyond a comprehensive control of the guitar. The man is a fine composer and, on recent releases, has also showcased a strong vocal presence and now, with only this fifth live release, it captures four decades of relentless fury and blissful artistry of one of the true greats.

"Tokyo Live" track listing:

CD1

01. Rising Force (Live)

02. Top Down Foot Down (Live)

03. No Rest For The Wicked (Live)

04. Soldier (Live)

05. Into Valhalla (Live)

06. Baroque & Roll (Live)

07. Like An Angel (Live)

08. Relentless Fury (Live)

09. Now Your Ships Are Burned (Live)

10. Wolves At The Door (Live)

11. Hiroshima Mon Amour (Live)

12. (Si Vis Pacem) Parabellum (Live)

13. Badinere (Live)

14. Paganini's 4th (Live)

15. Adagio (Live)

16. Far Beyond The Sun (Live)

17. Arpeggios From Hell (Live)

CD2

01. Seventh Sign (Live)

02. Toccata (Live)

03. Evil Eye (Live)

04. Smoke On The Water (Live)

05. Trilogy-Vengeance (Live)

06. Cadenza 1 (Live)

07. Brothers (Live)

08. Fugue (Live)

09. Cadenza 2 - Grand Finale (Live)

10. You Don't Remember I'll Never Forget (Live)

11. Acoustic Cadenza (Live)

12. Black Star (Live)

13. I'll See The Light Tonight (Live)