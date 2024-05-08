ZOLTAN BATHORY Says It Was 'Surreal' Having MEGADETH As Support Act For FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

In a new interview with Sam Acevedo of El Planeta Del Rock, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH guitarist Zoltan Bathory was asked what it was like to have MEGADETH, one of the pioneers of the thrash metal scene, supporting his band on two separate tours in Europe and the U.S. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's kind of surreal, obviously. I had MEGADETH posters on my wall [when I was growing up]. That's a surreal thing for me, being a kid in Budapest, Hungary, a communist country at the time, and dreaming about one day going to America and being in a rock band and touring the world. And this is one of my favorite bands. It's super surreal for me, Dave [Mustaine, MEGADETH mainman] and I sitting in the back around the campfire between shows, just talking about stuff, about life and history and all kinds of things; we had a lot of interesting conversations. So, it's very surreal, I tell you that. But at the same time, it's one of those things where there's a cycle of things. And MEGADETH was an influence, a big one, actually. So, it's just the cycle of the world. I'm pretty sure there will be a time when I will be sitting in a backstage with some kid that grew up on FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, and now their band is huge. It's just what it is. But, look, it's one of those things, too, that MEGADETH would never tour with us if they did not get the reverence and the respect from us. It just happened so that today we are this popular, but it doesn't mean that they're not an absolute giant, super-influential band, and they get all the respect. And everything that can be done is done for them to feel that way while we are touring together."

While FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH was touring Europe with MEGADETH in early 2020, FFDP bassist Chris Kael told Eternal Terror Live about sharing the stage with the Mustaine-fronted outfit: "I was on vacation in The Phillipines when I got the call from Zoltan. I know that we were talking about doing some things, and it all came together while I was on vacation. Zoltan sent me a text — he's like, 'Hey, man. We're going over to Europe with MEGADETH.' I'm like, 'That's going to be awesome. We'll be able to, like, get off stage [and] I'll be able to watch MEGADETH every day, kind of relax and hang out.' He goes, 'No, no, no. We're going to be taking MEGADETH with us.' I'm like, 'MEGADETH? One of the 'Big Four' [of thrash metal]? What has happened to my life to put me here?' I'm absolutely grateful to be able to get up there and share the stage with absolute legends. It's definitely lit a fire under our rear ends. If you're going on after MEGADETH, you've got to bring your A-game. It's been good for us. We feel like we do really well [live], but when you're going on after MEGADETH, let the fire go."

When MEGADETH's European tour with FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH was first announced in 2019, then-MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson told Danny Stoakes in an interview: "The FIVE FINGER guys have been good friends of ours. We've seen 'em come up the ranks behind us. But they're doing great. They're very successful. They worked very hard. Their success is every bit deserved for them. And I think it's kind of cool.

"Normally, we come over [to Europe] and we do the festivals," he continued. "We've been looking at ways to headline or do some kind of a package tour that gets us much more penetrated across Europe instead of only doing the festival circuit. And I think it's a good way to do it. Obviously, it's big halls and arenas, and a lot of people will be there, and I think it'll be a good celebration."

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH recently announced a headlining U.S. tour this summer with support from MARILYN MANSON and SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL. The trek will kick off on August 2 in Hershey, Pennsylvania and run through September 19 when it will conclude in Houston, Texas.

Prior to the U.S. run, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH will embark on a tour of Europe in the spring for more stadium dates with METALLICA on the latter act's "M72" world tour in addition to headlining shows with special guest ICE NINE KILLS and select appearances at major festivals.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is continuing to tour in support of its ninth album, "AfterLife" which was released in August 2022 via Better Noise.

On April 5, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH released the digital deluxe edition of "AfterLife", featuring the original 12 tracks recorded with the band's longtime producer Kevin Churko (OZZY OSBOURNE) in addition to four bonus tracks: three acoustic versions of the album's songs "The End", "Judgement Day" and "Thanks For Asking" plus a brand new song, "This Is The Way", featuring the late rapper DMX.