Fearless

01. Life Evermore Pt. 2

02. For I Am Death

03. When I Wake Up

04. Love Me

05. Dragonfire

06. Dear God

07. Life Evermore Pt. 3

08. About You

09. Spell On You

10. Rollercoaster Of Life

11. Eye of the Storm

12. Devil in Disguise (Michelle's Song)

13. Dark Days

14. Life Evermore Pt. 1

THE PRETTY RECKLESS have been through a whirlwind 15+ years. Child actress-turned-rocker Taylor Momsen formed the band in 2009. With a slew of veteran players behind her, she set out to create the kind of music she grew up listening to and loving: raw, real rock 'n' roll.

Now, years later, THE PRETTY RECKLESS are on their fifth studio album, "Dear God". This album continues with the band's promise of dirty, authentic rock music with a touch of polish, just enough to fit on rock airwaves.

"Dear God" kicks off with the gentle, expressive "Life Evermore". Here Momsen sings amid a lone guitar, before snowballing into something bigger and harder rocking in under one minute. Things really get going with the single "For I Am Death". Already a chart-topper, thanks to its pure rock sound, It's heavy without being bloated, aggressive without losing melody, the kind of track that feels engineered for big rooms and loud nights.

"When I Wake Up" continues to set the tone with a grin and a hit to the gut. It's punk-leaning and fast, with sharp edges and flickering adrenaline. Momsen sounds like she's singing from the inside of the moment rather than narrating it after the fact. It sounds live. Her voice cuts through the guitars as if the instruments have no hope to be heard.

Thematically, this album spirals everywhere. Momsen has described this album as a dream turning into a nightmare, and that tracks. There's a little bit of glamor here, but for the most part, it's wild and uninhibited, flowing with the moment. Tracks such as "Dragonfire" have Momsen sounding so close to the mic that you can feel her breath, while "About You" has a more pop-driven, even blues sound, making it a catchier track.

What's interesting about "Dear God" is that even though it's well-written and controlled, it also comes off as completely wild and spontaneous. Those two aspects don't usually mesh so well. This album never settles into comfort, and it doesn't seem interested in doing so.

Momsen remains the center of it all. She's documenting her life while still sitting in the driver's seat. THE PRETTY RECKLESS's story continues, this time with another hard rock set that sounds like it could have been imagined in the 1970s. The throwback feels appropriate for this stage in THE PRETTY RECKLESS's story, and it adds another layer to the band's evolving sound.