Century Media

01. Oxymoron

02. Consequence

03. Sacrificial Lamb

04. Crisium Bound

05. Symmetry

06. The Law

07. Transparent Eye

08. Trinity

09. Renewal

10. Prolonging

Radical revolutionaries from thrash metal's early evolution, CORONER are back to reclaim the throne. Originally formed in 1983, when its members were roadies for CELTIC FROST, the Swiss trio were one of the few bands to exhibit a genuinely progressive mindset. Albums like "No More Colors" (1989) and "Mental Vortex" (1991) were critically acclaimed but largely ignored by the wider world, but over the decades the influence of these mavericks has become more and more noticeable. Just like their Canadian counterparts in VOIVOD, CORONER set fire to the rulebook early in their career, and by the time they released 1993's gloriously strange "Grin", they had evolved into something unique and demonstrably ahead of their time. When the original lineup disintegrated in 1996, the story seemed to have ended for good but time has a funny way of poking away at the conscience.

"Dissonance Theory" is the result of a reunion that was often whispered about, but that never really seemed likely or even possible. Vocalist/bassist Ron Broder and guitarist Tommy Vetterli publicly speculated about new material as long ago as 2015, and although fans could be forgiven for giving up hope over the last decade, the wait has ended and CORONER are back to full strength, with new drummer Diego Rappachietti completing the personnel circle. With little pressure to deal with, this comeback joint could have taken many forms, but the good news is that "Dissonance Theory" is destined to make diehard fans and any new, interested parties very happy indeed. Produced by Vetterli and mixed by the great Jens Bogren, this is the best sounding record the band have ever made, and the songs that they have conjured from their fresh well of inspiration are deliciously heavy and weird. Within a few riffs, most sensible people will be finding room for one more in their album of the year lists.

Part of CORONER's appeal was their ability to reinvent their sound with every successive trip to the studio. "Dissonance Theory" is a more focused album than we might have expected: the experiments and psychedelic tangents of "Grin" have been put to one side, and a new, unfeasibly gripping strain of progressive thrash has been dropped in their place. But unlike "No More Colors" or "Mental Vortex", this sinewy collection of new tunes doesn't hedge its bets between smart ideas. Instead, CORONER are reborn as a monstrous, mutant metal force, and "Dissonance Theory" is a fitting, box-fresh manifesto.

The whole record sounds instinctive, which is no mean feat when you are a veteran band with more than 40 years on the clock. After a brief, disorientating intro, "Consequence" erupts, showcasing the new, improved CORONER in the best possible way. Vetterli's riffs are angular and brutal, Broder's basslines are as intuitively odd as ever, his vocals are largely unchanged from his earlier, gritty snarl, and Rappachietti's drum skills could not be more perfect for the job at hand. Miles away from a lazy facsimile of their first era, it strikes the perfect balance between honoring the past and preparing CORONER for a fruitful future. Flashes of melody hint at a subtle maturing of the songwriting process, but in essence, "Consequence" is more monstrous upgrade than weary rehash. The whole thing rattles along with so much spiteful energy that the 32-year gap between albums melts away. "Sacrificial Lamb" is a slower, nastier creation: abominable riffs colliding with a stealthy, carnivorous groove, Broder's bleak bellow, and a stunning solo from Vetterli. "Crisium Bound" heightens the hazy atmosphere, its marauding, tech-thrash pummel heaving with ill-intent and aggression. There are nods to contemporary heaviness in "Symmetry", but all fed through CORONER's prism of peculiarity and blasted back out with artful, highly evolved thrash precision. Again, Vetterli's soloing is breathtakingly great.

The quality never drops for a second. "The Law" leaps from introductory miasma to blizzard of ornate sludge, with syncopated riffs driving the momentum, and dark, melodic hooks emerging from the melee. Not for the first or last time, "Dissonance Theory" confirms that CORONER are still a thrash metal band, but all those years of inactivity has given them a ton of additional musical impetus, and they still sound as boldly original as they did in 1989. "Transparent Eye" is a brilliantly strange high point, with rhythmic twists, riffs that deceive, and a bleary-eyed midsection that taps into the curious aura of the "Grin" era without sacrificing an ounce of heaviness. "Trinity" notches up the thrash, while wading through a thick fog of distortion and discord; "Renewal" is an all-out assault, iron-plated and mean, and a blazing demonstration of this trio's chemistry; and "Prolonging" is a suitably brooding and bruising final coda, with more swing than an elephant's scrotum, and mischievous prog keyboards bubbling away in the background.

CORONER deserve a trophy for the sheer number of killer riffs on "Dissonance Theory", but the even more remarkable achievement is that after more than three decades, this band are making thrilling, fearless and timeless music again. There is still nothing else quite like them.