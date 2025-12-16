Relapse

Japanese hardcore was simply incredible in the eighties: unhinged and tremendously creative. Bands like GISM and GAUZE remain influential to hardcore and metal bands to this day. Another band that was a part of that scene's foundation was LIP CREAM. These maniacs made massive waves in their six-year existence between 1984 and 1990. They were more than just a little prolific, to say the least. The period saw them release four long players, three EPs, a cassette, their music was featured on 13 comps and they released a couple of live videos. Now, Relapse Records is poised to reissue their entire back catalogue, remastered, including many hard-to-find gems in a deluxe box set titled "Lonely Rock". There should be no question as to their enduring appeal considering the release has sold out during pre-orders.

LIP CREAM was defined by an authentic, rabid and manic nature, sometimes bewildering and always explosive. They oftentimes slam you at a blistering pace and sometimes shift down to a mid tempo that you can nod or bang your head to. Pill's drum work was easy to digest, providing the backbone for the band's energetic charge; however, it was definitely complex.

The strong barked vocals were almost a prototype for extreme metal. The darkness can be thick and oppressive, especially on a release like "Close to the Edge", with songs like "Head Games" that are unrelenting and blasting from the get-go. Nearly every song boasts Naoki's blistering, ripping solos. The rugged punk is perpetually wild, as with "The Price Of Innocence" on the rare "Big Foot" cassette.

The band would start to unravel in 1988 around the release of album number three, "Close To The Edge", due to contention within the band that likely contributed toward the heavier and more hard-hitting sound. Another factor was main man Minoru's serious traffic accident and hospitalization. Following the band's demise, everyone moved on to different projects: Minoru in EIEFITS, Naoki joined up with L.O.X. and NO! , JhaJha joined JUDGEMENT, before launching a solo career as "JhaJha Iwaki" or "Kuwana Rokudo", and Pill went on to ASYLUM, OGREISH ORGANISM and DELTA PUREE.

LIP CREAM hasn't created anything new in years. They reunited in 2010 for a handful of live shows in Japan, and in the last few years, two members passed away, Naoki and Pill. And now, Relapse is breathing new life into the band's classic eighties work for a new generation. Given the fact that the physical reissues have sold out prior to official release, it's clear that LIP CREAM's relevance is overwhelming.