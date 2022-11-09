  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

MONSTER MAGNET

Test Patterns: Vol. 1

God Unknown
rating icon 8.5 / 10

Track listing:

01. Tab (2021 Mix)
02. Tab (1988 Demo)

Dave Wyndorf has never really received due credit for sneaking his subversive, acid-fueled creation into the rock mainstream. When they first formed in New Jersey in the late '80s, MONSTER MAGNET were wrought from lysergic steel, forged in fires started by HAWKWIND, NEU! and THE STOOGES and fed through several decades of sonic experimentation and mischief. The band's self-titled 1990 EP may be the true starting point for their steady march towards glory, but the music on "Test Patterns: Vol.1" reveals the true MONSTER MAGNET, wired to the gills and with zero limitations.

First released in 1991, "Tab" is the mythical, mystical, 27-minute freeform jam that sealed Wyndorf's reputation as a turbocharged psych-o-prophet, even as their full-length debut "Spine of God" emerged at the end of the same year, positioning them — a little erroneously — at the forefront of the fast-growing stoner rock scene. Remixed in 2021, it has lost none of its wild charm, and somehow seems more relevant than ever. Fans of ACID MOTHERS TEMPLE, BORIS, OM, SUNN O))) and other like-minded servants of the drone should find plenty to crawl into as MONSTER MAGNET wring an absurd amount of value out of a single, two-note riff, with only a few brief detours from the remorseless hypnotic grind. Yes, it probably will make more sense if you're midway through some kaleidoscopic hallucination, but then that has always been the point. It's called "Tab". You can work it out.

Released via underground imprint GOD UNKNOWN RECORDS, "Test Patterns Vol.1" also features the original 1988 demo version of "Tab", which is arguably even more out-there than the later studio version. While confirming that MONSTER MAGNET were out of their tiny minds when it was recorded, it also brims with moments of DIY ingenuity, as primitive equipment is pushed to the limits, all in the service of that same, inexorable, two-note riff.

Back on vinyl where it belongs, "Tab" may be an outlier in its creators' catalogue, but it defines the drugged-out essence of the MONSTER MAGNET experience like nothing else.

Yeah, "Powertrip" was cool, but this is way more fucked up and, therefore, measurably cooler.

Author: Dom Lawson
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).