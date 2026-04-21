Spinefarm

01. The End Is Not The End

02. Dead

03. Break Me

04. All For You

05. Ghost In Me

06. Glass Eater

07. Wait My Love, I'll Be Home Soon

08. Ego Death

09. Death Rattle

10. Children Of Light

11. In The Dark

12. Afterglow

13. Break The Glass

For over 25 years, ATREYU have carved out a space that refuses to fit neatly into any one genre. Between top 10 Billboard debuts, gold records, Ozzfest runs and arena tours alongside some of metal and hardcore's heavyweights, this band continues to be a force. With "The End Is Not the End", their 10th studio album, they sound more fearless and alive than ever.

Recorded in both Tokyo and on Washington's San Juan Island, the album has a cinematic feel that manages to stay grounded without getting too over-the-top. Produced by Matt Pauling, it's a record that doesn't flinch, switching from soaring melodies to crushing metallic weight.

The album kicks off with the pummeling title track, which offers curt screaming and dark riffing to set the record off in just a 55 second track. From there, tracks like "Dead" and "Ghost In Me" hit with immediate force, while "Children of Light", featuring Max Cavalera, adds a sense of menace and raw power that lingers after the last note fades. Those looking for a dare-we-say fun track will find it in "Glass Eater", which features bouncy rhythms and a catchy chorus. Then there's "Afterglow", which pulls at the heartstrings without having to sacrifice muscle. In a genre packed with bands that only do heavy, ATREYU really pulls back on "Afterglow", offering sweet acoustic texture and clean vocals from vocalist Brandon Saller.

What's remarkable is how ATREYU make this all feel effortless. They combine thrash, hardcore punk and even the new wave of Swedish death, and it somehow works. Here, they have an album that has lots of textures. It's aggressive without being too brutal, cinematic without being pretentious and very emotional. You can hear echoes of bands as varied as LINKIN PARK and LAMB OF GOD, but it's unmistakably ATREYU.

"The End Is Not the End" is one of the band's boldest statements yet. It's an album that sounds like classic ATREYU but also goes a bit further to create something different, very 2026. More than anything, it's proof ATREYU are a group of musicians still inspired by creativity and still delivering those ideas.