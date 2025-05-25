Osmose

01. Atash

02. To Liberation and Beyond

03. Lawless Eternal…

04. Here Comes the Flood

05. The Great Satan

06. Daemon's Melancholia

07. Ya Saheb az Zaman

08. Operation Ramadan

09. Tamam Shod

The devil is no stranger to heavy metal. The blasphemous and jarring cultural impact of BLACK SABBATH, VENOM, SLAYER and BATHORY, however authentic or not their "Satanism" was, isn't easy to match these days. Sure, some continue to spark the flame and push the envelope, but, for the most part, "Satanic metal" has become a laughable cliche more often than not. "The Great Satan" isn't exactly the most original extreme metal album title, but the release's multi-faceted mix of death, black and thrash is vibrant. Considered in a sociopolitical context, TRIVAX's background as an anti-Islamic band from Iran proves that the men behind the corpse paint are more ballsy than 99 percent of everything else in black metal.

TRIVAX was initially a solo project helmed by Shayan S. who moved to Birmingham, England, a couple of years after the band's 2009 inception. During his time in Iran, Shayan S. and his early lineup defiantly performed live, disregarding the regime as, in the eyes of the theocratic state, metal is banned and illegal. Their first performance was at an Iranian high school in 2011, ending prematurely because some students set the venue ablaze.

Stringing the rebellion of those old days toward the new album, traditional instruments like the oud and baglama are utilized in the introductory song "Atash". The song weaves a beautifully mysterious and melodious outpouring of Middle Eastern majesty that claws toward spoken word punctuations and black metal fury. "To Liberation and Beyond" follows with frenetic energy and determination. The cultural bridge is further fleshed out by lyrics that bounce through English, Persian and Arabic terrain.

"The Great Satan" reaches far beyond pedestrian black metal tropes. It's a fearless stab at the heart of religious radicalism that perpetually overwhelms Shayan's homeland. TRIVAX are not a one-trick pony. "The Great Satan" is ripe with tempo variation, sometimes within the scope of one song, as with the belligerent blasting and tremolo-picking madness of "Here Comes the Flood", which shifts down to a punchy lurch.

"Operation Ramadan" drives with a MAIDEN-esque spirit, spitting out impassioned melancholic guitar melodies and commanding vocals that muster an emotional journey beaming with sorrow and pride, referencing the unjust killing of many Iranians including children. In contrast to the toothless and trivial attacks against Christianity, all too common in black metal, these diatribes against Islam could have led to death for the gentlemen of TRIVAX when they lived in Iran, arguably even now.

Elsewhere, "Daemon's Melancholia" rolls with a blackened thrash attack prior to a sophisticated black metal surge that boasts deep crooning, bringing SISTERS OF MERCY's Andrew Eldritch to mind. "Lawless Eternal", meanwhile, pulls from the pages of METALLICA circa "Ride The Lightning" and "Master Of Puppets".

"The Great Satan", TRIVAX's third full-length, isn't just an anti-religious statement. It's a bold political proclamation that addresses Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, an unfortunate movement that stifled the nation's growing inclination toward progressive awakening, growth and vitality. The release's cover portrays said revolution's nefarious leader Ayatollah Khomeini as "The Great Satan" at the forefront of burning mosques.

While "The Great Satan" and the entire body of TRIVAX's work is truly rebellious thematically, it isn't tremendously forward-thinking musically. It does stand out, however, with its incorporation of the traditional sounds and instrumentation of their homeland with well executed second-wave black metal.

TRIVAX are making anti-religious hymns that are clearly heartfelt, far from the vampire cosplay spouted by the vast majority of generic black and death metal try-hards. "The Great Satan" is fearless, dynamic and elaborate, captured by a crystal clear, crisp production that has the potential to appeal to fans of black metal's bigger names like CRADLE OF FILTH, DIMMU BORGIR and BEHEMOTH. "The Great Satan" is a fierce celebration of freedom and spits in the face of theocratic lunacy.