A PERFECT CIRCLE Announces First Live Performances Since 2018

"Sessanta", an untraditional tour that sees PUSCIFER, A PERFECT CIRCLE and PRIMUS joining forces, and sharing band members, is slated for April 2024.

The Western U.S. outing is a resurrection, and expansion, of the 2014 Los Angeles event, "Cinquanta", which was originally a one-time only celebration. Much like that fabled evening, which commemorated Maynard James Keenan's landmark 50th birthday, "Sessanta" celebrates the PUSCIFER and A PERFECT CIRCLE frontman as he turns 60.

"Sessanta"'s unique format sees the musicians from the trio of bands joining each other's performances throughout the concert. While each group will have their own distinctive set, the players will continually transform as the night unfolds.

"It took some massaging, and some long days in rehearsal, but we managed to seamlessly pull off this three-song rotation at 'Cinquanta', my 50th-birthday shows, at the Greek Theatre in 2014," says Keenan of the seven-date run that also sees A PERFECT CIRCLE's first live performances since 2018. "Bands aren't used to simultaneously sharing the stage with other bands, but if anyone can do it, it's PRIMUS, A PERFECT CIRCLE and PUSCIFER."

Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 15, with VIP options available via Tour.puscifer.com.

"Sessanta" dates:

April 17 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

April 18 - San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

April 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl

April 21 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

April 23 - West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center

April 25 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

April 26 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

A PERFECT CIRCLE's fourth album, "Eat The Elephant", was released in April 2018 via BMG. The disc arrived following years of anticipation and speculation, which reached a fever pitch as the outfit helmed by Keenan and Billy Howerdel launched their fall 2017 tour with the release of "The Doomed". The band then ushered in 2018 with the debut of "Disillusioned".

"Eat The Elephant" debuted atop such Billboard charts as Top Rock Albums and Alternative Albums with 68,000 equivalent album units and also debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, the group's fourth consecutive studio album to bow in the top five of the chart.

The band's previous LP, 2004's "eMOTIVe", was a collection of anti-war anthems like John Lennon's "Imagine" and Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On".

Photo credit: Paul Harris