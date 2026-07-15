ANTHRAX And Z2 Reunite For 'NOT: The Illustrated Oral History Of Anthrax', An Original Graphic Album

Thrash metal pioneers ANTHRAX have reunited with Z2 for "NOT: The Illustrated Oral History Of Anthrax", an original graphic album that transforms the band's legendary four-decade journey into a fully illustrated rollercoaster ride. Featuring candid, firsthand stories from guitarist Scott Ian, drummer Charlie Benante, bassist Frank Bello, singer Joey Belladonna and guitarist Jon Donais, the graphic album captures the band's most unforgettable moments, onstage triumphs, backstage chaos, and enduring legacy in sequential art form. It's all here! From their early days stalking Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley and KISS to befriending a young METALLICA and PANTERA to mixing it up with their New York City cohorts the BEASTIE BOYS and PUBLIC ENEMY, no stone was left unturned - including their infamous "Married… With Children" episode!

Arriving March 16 2027, the release also features cover art by acclaimed artists Brian Bolland, J.G. Jones and Kevin McVeigh, and includes a limited-edition "Notman" 12-inch picture disc, making it an essential collectible for ANTHRAX fans and graphic novel enthusiasts alike.

The band's incredible history is brought to life by some of the most respected names in underground art and comics, including Peter Bagge (Hate),Jay Howell (Bob's Burgers),Danny Hellman (Legal Action Comics),Sean Pryor (The Illustrated Al),Erik Rodriguez (Hispanic Batman),Steve Chanks (Guitar World),Patrick J. McQuade (MAD Magazine),Jim Mahfood (Grrl Scouts),Sawblade (Terrorat),Brent Engstrom (Garbage Pail Kids),John Bergin (Golgothika),Abimael Hernandez (Frizzle Fry),Montos (Blondie),Zach Gross (Space Junk Punks),Pat Moriarity (The Rocket, Real Stuff),JayJay Jackson (Marvel, Valiant),Franco Aureliani (Tiny Titans),Steve Kurth (Dee Snider),Luke McGarry (Vans Warped Tour),Gavin Schultz (Kickflip Comics) and Maan House (Estuary).

For more than four decades, ANTHRAX has stood as one of heavy music's most influential and enduring forces. As a member of the legendary "Big Four" of thrash metal alongside METALLICA, SLAYER and MEGADETH, the band helped define a genre that reshaped the sound of modern metal while inspiring countless artists across generations. Known for their blistering musicianship, sharp wit, and willingness to push creative boundaries, ANTHRAX also helped bridge the worlds of metal and hip-hop through their groundbreaking collaboration with PUBLIC ENEMY on "Bring The Noise", proving that heavy music could evolve without losing its edge. Their relentless innovation, iconic catalog, and lasting cultural impact have cemented ANTHRAX as one of the most respected and influential bands in the history of heavy music.

The multi-Grammy Award-nominated New York hard rock titans' long-awaited 12th full-length studio album, "Cursum Perficio", is due out September 18 via Megaforce Records. "Cursum Perficio" marks the band's first record in ten years since 2016's "For All Kings", which debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200.

When asked about "NOT: The Illustrated Oral History Of Anthrax", Benante said: "Being a band for 40-plus years, you have stories, you have experiences, and the way we're telling the stories and experiences with Z2 is a great way for us and the fans to actually visualize these little stories in comic book form. I think once people see it, they'll get a laugh out of it because these stories are true! Nothing is fabricated here. I think you're gonna enjoy these stories, these great artists, and this new collaboration between ANTHRAX and Z2!"

"When it comes to ANTHRAX, there's never a question of if we'll work together again — it's when," added Z2 president Josh Bernstein. "They're one of the most innovative, fearless bands in heavy metal, and every collaboration pushes us to raise our game. The response to our first graphic novel proved that ANTHRAX fans want more than memorabilia — they want unforgettable art and experiences. This new graphic album delivers exactly that. It's louder, bigger, and more ambitious than anything we've done together before, and we're incredibly proud to unleash this metal thrashing madness together."

The 108-page book is available as a deluxe edition and a signed, limited platinum edition, which is presented in Z2's 12" x 12" graphic album format with slipcase and three (3) art prints by Brian Bolland, Kevin McVeigh and JG Jones and a special 24" x 12" foldout ANTHRAX "Hair History" poster by Cojo! Art Juggernaut. A standard 9" x 9" retail edition will also be available for purchase at Barnes & Noble and Amazon, as well as fine independent book and comic stores worldwide.

Recently dubbed the "hottest brand in music" by Forbes, Z2 has quickly become the premier destination for authentic graphic novels and collectibles, created in partnership with top-tier artists, musicians and pop-culture icons. Distributed globally via Simon & Schuster, Z2 has produced more than 75 unique graphic novel properties, collaborating with IRON MAIDEN, PEARL JAM, PRIMUS, PANTERA, TYPE O NEGATIVE, MÖTLEY CRÜE, Ronnie James Dio, King Diamond, ALTER BRIDGE and many others.