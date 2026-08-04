JERRY CANTRELL, KIM THAYIL And DAVE KRUSEN Set For 'Sounds Of Seattle: Vol. 2' Rock Camp In December 2026

Rock fans and musicians of all skill levels will have the opportunity to step into the heart of Seattle's legendary music legacy at the "Sounds Of Seattle: Vol. 2" rock camp, an immersive four-day experience where participants rehearse, learn, and perform alongside the artists who helped define one of rock's most influential eras.

Presented by Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp, the "Sounds Of Seattle: Vol. 2" rock camp celebrates the music that changed the world — from the groundbreaking sounds of grunge to the enduring influence of Seattle's alternative rock scene. Throughout the camp, participants are placed into bands, mentored by acclaimed professional musicians, and receive hands-on coaching through rehearsals, masterclasses, question-and-answer sessions and jam rooms.

Campers will jam with rock icons Jerry Cantrell (ALICE IN CHAINS),Kim Thayil (SOUNDGARDEN),Dave Krusen (formerly of PEARL JAM) and more.

The experience culminates in live performances where campers perform live at the historical Central Saloon, where NIRVANA, ALICE IN CHAINS, SOUNDGARDEN and more honed their musical chops.

Whether you're an experienced musician or picking up an instrument for the first time, the camp is designed to foster creativity, collaboration, confidence, and the pure joy of making music. This camp is open to all ages.

Thayil commented: "Well, right on! The Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp is coming to Seattle this year! We'd love to welcome all the campers to head to our town from December 3-6 to play in our rock clubs and jam on our tunes with your best rock riffing! See you there!"

"Seattle's music scene forever changed the sound of rock," said David Fishof, founder of Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp. "This camp gives fans and musicians the rare opportunity to not only celebrate that incredible legacy but to become part of it by learning directly from the artists who lived it."

Each camper band is mentored by a top touring musician, including Adam Kury (CANDLEBOX),Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (ex-GUNS N' ROSES),Vinny Appice (BLACK SABBATH),Pete Thorn (SATCHVAI, Chris Cornell),Mike Squires (LOADED),Johnny Martin (L.A. GUNS),Brandon Cook (BLACK 'N BLUE),Britt Lightning (VIXEN) and more.

Lightning, who also serves as the musical director at Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp, said: "Rock Camp is where musicians stop dreaming about playing with their heroes and actually do it. Watching campers grow in confidence over just four days — and then take the stage at legendary venues — is one of the most rewarding experiences I've ever been a part of."

Limited spots are available. Register now at rockcamp.com.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp gives music fans and aspiring musicians the opportunity to live out their dreams by performing, rehearsing, recording, and learning alongside legendary artists. Alumni include executives, entrepreneurs, hobbyists, and professional musicians who have participated in camps featuring some of the most iconic names in rock history.