GLENN HUGHES Announces Retirement From Touring And Live Performances

Legendary DEEP PURPLE bassist/vocalist and Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee Glenn Hughes has announced his retirement from touring and live performances.

Upon his doctor's advice, Glenn, who will turn 75 later this month, will have to undergo heart surgery and has made the difficult decision to step back from live performances for the foreseeable future.

Glenn comments: "This past year, I've had some health issues. The results from numerous MRIs, CT scans and an echocardiogram have alerted my medical team that I need another open-heart surgery. I really have no option and no choice as health is my number one priority. Grateful to have been chosen with a life full with the gift of music... Thank you for walking beside me."

Glenn's most recent live performance took place on May 30, 2026 at the legendary Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, Illinois when he reunited with THE DEAD DAISIES. Glenn joined guitarist Doug Aldrich, drummer Tommy Clufetos and guitarist David Lowy for this rare performance — under THE PURPLE DAISIES banner — delivering a 50/50 split set, kicking off with 10 of THE DEAD DAISIES' favorite tracks followed by almost as many iconic DEEP PURPLE classics. Following the incredible response to the sold-out St. Charles concert, THE PURPLE DAISIES announced a second show on October 2, 2026, at The Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, California. However, as a result of Glenn's retirement, the Agoura Hills concert has now been canceled.

This past January, Glenn canceled his spring 2026 USA tour due to what was described at the time as a "minor health issue" that required his attention over the ensuing months.

When it was announced last October, "The Chosen Years" show promised to be a dynamic, turn-back-the-clocks, two-hour live extravaganza paying homage to Glenn's illustrious career spanning five decades in music — featuring songs from TRAPEZE, DEEP PURPLE, HUGHES/THRALL, IOMMI/HUGHES and BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION. Joining Glenn on lead vocals and bass guitar were supposed to be Søren Andersen on guitar and Ash Sheehan on drums.

Glenn's latest solo album, "Chosen", came out on September 5, 2025 via Frontiers Music Srl.

In early June 2025, Hughes released the official music video for the "Chosen" title track. It was followed by the "Voice In My Head" video a month later. In August, Glenn shared "Into The Fade".

2025 saw Hughes busy touring across Europe and South America, with "The Chosen Years" tour starting in Zoetermeer, Netherlands, on September 2 and ending on November 29 in Bogota, Colombia.

Glenn, a native of Cannock, England, absorbed all kinds of influences, including early British hard rock, THE BEATLES and, most importantly, American soul and R&B. The sleek Motown sound from Detroit and the gritty Stax/Volt sound from Memphis left their mark on him.

Hughes first found success in the early '70s with the band TRAPEZE before joining DEEP PURPLE in 1973 during a pivotal lineup change that introduced him and David Coverdale to the group. Despite initial skepticism, the revamped band silenced critics with the release of "Burn" (1974),a powerful album that revitalized PURPLE's sound and remains a classic. During this era, the band headlined the iconic California Jam in front of over 300,000 fans, toured the world aboard their private jet The Starship, and released two more studio albums, "Stormbringer" and "Come Taste The Band", before disbanding in 1976.

Glenn's first solo album "Play Me Out" was released in 1977. He joined former Pat Travers guitarist Pat Thrall to form HUGHES/THRALL, which released an acclaimed self-titled album in 1982. Throughout the '80s and '90s, Glenn Hughes made countless guest appearances (both credited and un-credited) as a vocalist, bass guitarist or songwriter on other artists' albums. The endless list includes — among others — Gary Moore, John Norum and Tony Iommi of BLACK SABBATH.

Since 1992, Glenn has started a prolific solo career with a dozen studio albums where he explored all the different sides of his songwriting and influences: from hard rock to funk and more contemporary sounds. He collaborated — among others — with such musicians as Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS),Dave Navarro, John Frusciante and many others. He also founded or took part in some amazing musical alliances such as CALIFORNIA BREED (with Jason Bonham and Andrew Watt),BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION (with Joe Bonamassa and Jason Bonham) and THE DEAD DAISIES.

Glenn collaborated with Robbie Williams on his single "Rocket", which was released on May 22, 2025. The track also features a collaboration from Iommi and was the first time Glenn had been featured on a record with Tony since 2005, when they released "Fused" together.

Glenn also recently joined forces with SATCHVAI, a new collaboration by legendary guitar icons Joe Satriani and Steve Vai, by writing and singing on their single "I Wanna Play My Guitar".