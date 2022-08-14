ARCH ENEMY Releases Music Video For 'The Watcher'

ARCH ENEMY has released the official music video for the song "The Watcher". The clip was created by Jens De Vos of Panda Productions and was filmed at the Wacken Open Air festival on August 6.

"The Watcher" is taken from ARCH ENEMY's 11th studio album, "Deceivers", which arrived on August 12 via Century Media Records.

Speaking about ARCH ENEMY's decision to release more singles than usual this time around, singer Alissa White-Gluz told Duke TV: "I actually like singles anyways; I like that idea. As long as there's an album coming up, I like the idea of giving almost every song the time and attention that it needs, because when we're writing the album and recording it, every song gets an equal amount of time and attention. It's not like the two singles get more than the others; we dedicate ourselves fully to every song. So I'm happy to see more songs getting that kind of dedicated attention from the audience as well."

Added guitarist Michael Amott: "It's kind of exciting to release songs one by one with these videos and streaming on the DSPs and stuff. Actually, it's worked out very, very well. And we noticed now when we had our concert tour in North America that… we were playing three of the singles — 'Handshake With Hell', 'House Of Mirrors' and 'Deceiver, Deceiver' — and they went down super well; [they were] very recognized by the fans and people singing along and so forth. So it was really great."

In May, ARCH ENEMY released a new seven-inch single, "Sunset Over The Empire", with the title track also appearing on "Deceivers". The official music video for "Sunset Over The Empire", directed by Grupa13, was made available the same day.

ARCH ENEMY played the first show of "The North American Siege 2022" tour with BEHEMOTH and NAPALM DEATH on April 16 at The Marquee in Tempe, Arizona.

Amott previously stated about "Deceivers": "Having just celebrated our 25th anniversary as a group and now releasing our 11th studio album, one could easily assume that we would be cruising along and going through the motions at this point. In reality, nothing could be further from the truth when it comes to ARCH ENEMY and our new album, 'Deceivers'.

"It is, without a doubt, always a challenge to raise the bar each time in both the songwriting and production side of things, and it can feel a bit daunting before we get into it. But once we do get started and fully immerse ourselves in the creative process, it's really like there is nothing else in the world and we are very focused. And believe it or not, for the most part, we have a ton of fun making this music! Creating 'Deceivers' was no different. Once again we shut out the outside world and went deep into the artistic zone. I believe we pulled out some really interesting musical and lyrical themes this time, a few things might even raise an eyebrow or two — while retaining all the signature elements of the band. In the end, it's ARCH ENEMY at full speed and power."

ARCH ENEMY is appearing at select summer festivals before embarking on the rescheduled "European Siege 2022" trek (with BEHEMOTH, CARCASS, UNTO OTHERS) in the fall.