BAD WOLVES Announce Deluxe Edition Of 'Die About It' Featuring Nine New Songs

BAD WOLVES will release a special deluxe edition of their album "Die About It" on September 19. The Better Noise Music release will contain nine new tracks, including a rebooted "Say It Again" featuring Lauri Ylönen of the long-running Finnish rock outfit THE RASMUS.

BAD WOLVES drummer and founder John Boecklin shared about the track: "This song has always meant a lot to me — I've always loved it — but I never expected it to evolve the way it did with THE RASMUS. In my opinion, it's some of the best lyricism on the album, and I'm really glad it's finally getting the spotlight it deserves. It's truly some of our best work."

"This song hit me hard and energized me," says Ylönen. "It used to be one of my top workout songs before I got to sing on it!"

Originally released on November 3, 2023, via Better Noise Music, "Die About It" showcases 13 tracks that push the band's sound in new directions, blending heavy riffs and distinctive melodies. The album has surpassed 32 million streams, with accompanying videos amassing over 3.8 million views.

"We're proud to announce 'Die About It (Deluxe)'," says Boecklin. "It's fun for us to be able to continue celebrating the 'Die About It' album in this way. It gives us a chance to revisit our material with a different perspective and refresh the release that we're still in love with. There are songs that were written during the album sessions that you never got to hear and some fun reinterpretations of tracks that you've already heard. Lots to dig in on here, see you soon Wolfpack!"

"Die About It (Deluxe)" track listing:

01. Intro

02. Bad Friend

03. Die About It

04. Savior

05. Hungry For Life

06. Legends Never Die

07. NDA

08. Move On

09. Masquerade

10. Say It Again

11. It's You (2 Months) (feat. KILLBOY)

12. Turn It Down

13. Set You On Fire

‎14. Hungry For Life (feat. Daughtry)

Plus nine new tracks:

15. Hanging On To Thunder (feat. Stand Atlantic)

16. Made For The Misery

17. Home

18. Because Of You

19. All I Need Is Hope

20. Say It Again (feat. The Rasmus)

21. Legends Never Die (Orchestral)

22. Bad Friend (Live)

23. Legends Never Die (Live)

BAD WOLVES arrived with the rarity and the force of a lightning bolt in 2018 with their chart-topping version of THE CRANBERRIES' "Zombie". This collective of tried-and-true musicians rallied around an unconventional vision for heavy music, grafting rafter-reaching hooks to pit-splitting riffs and mind-bending rhythms with a penchant for unexpected twists and turns. Their full-length debut, "Disobey", bowed in the Top 25 of the Billboard 200 and delivered a platinum single and a gold single. On its heels, they showed no signs of stopping with "N.A.T.I.O.N." (2019). However, "Dear Monsters" kickstarted another season in 2021 as "Lifeline" netted their sixth No. 1 at Active Rock Radio. Reaching a critical high, Billboard hailed the latter as "BAD WOLVES' most diverse and far-reaching album to date." Reaching over 2.7 billion total streams, and over 800 million video views, they've sold out headline shows on multiple continents and toured with everyone from PAPA ROACH and HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD to VOLBEAT.

Photo credit: Clay Patrick McBride