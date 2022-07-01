BAD WOLVES Unveil New Song 'The Body' From Upcoming EP

BAD WOLVES have released a new single, "The Body", via Better Noise Music. The track haunts the listener, talking about how far one must go to commit an unthinkable crime. It is the first new offering from the band's upcoming EP, set for release this summer.

BAD WOLVES have been working on new music as they gear up to head out on the "Rockzilla" tour with PAPA ROACH, HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD and FALLING IN REVERSE again, but this time with their new guitarist Max Karon. The second leg kicks off in East Providence, Rhode Island on July 27 and ends in Nashville, Tennessee on August 31. They will also be touring Europe this fall, performing in Germany, Finland, and France, to name a few countries.

"When we were writing this song we had a goal of trying new things," said drummer John Boecklin. "The slap bass and clavichord instantly was new territory for BAD WOLVES. It feels good to know this track sounds like nothing we have ever done before. It's a fun track that feels like a mix of FAITH NO MORE with a dash of DAFT PUNK. Enjoy!"

Karon officially joined BAD WOLVES in May. He stepped into the band as the replacement for Chris Cain, who exited BAD WOLVES earlier this year.

BAD WOLVES announced the lineup change in a social media post, explaining that "Max isn't new to us, he started the band with founder John Boecklin in 2014 and was a major writer/player on all three BAD WOLVES albums. Being a key ingredient to the BAD WOLVES sound, this was a no-brainer decision. There is no other person on this earth that would be a better fit for BAD WOLVES than Max."

In a separate statement, Max said: "Words can hardly express how thrilled and grateful I am for this opportunity, and how right it feels to be here. Having been part of BAD WOLVES since the very beginning, I'm so proud to be joining in full. It's amazing how far this band has come, and I'm so excited and driven to see how far we can go. I'm looking forward to everything about this new chapter. I'll see you out there!"

Cain missed the last couple of weeks' worth of shows on BAD WOLVES' March 2022 tour with PAPA ROACH and HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD due to what he described at the time as "personal reasons." He was temporarily replaced by ex-MONUMENTS guitarist Olly Steele.

BAD WOLVES played their first show with new singer Daniel "DL" Laskiewicz on March 1 at the House Of Blues in Anaheim, California.

Laskiewicz had carved out an impressive career for himself over the last 15-plus years, most notably as a founding member and lead guitarist of metalcore band THE ACACIA STRAIN, of which he was a member from 2001 to 2013. A talented songwriter and producer, he had also worked on projects with ALL THAT REMAINS, LEGION, FOR THE FALLEN DREAMS and collaborated with BAD WOLVES on their 2019 studio album "N.A.T.I.O.N.", where the creative relationship with the band started.

BAD WOLVES' third album, "Dear Monsters", was released last October via Better Noise Music. It marked BAD WOLVES' first full-length release with Laskiewicz.

BAD WOLVES broke through in 2018 with a cover of THE CRANBERRIES hit "Zombie". CRANBERRIES vocalist Dolores O'Riordan was supposed to contribute to the track but died the day she was supposed to go into the studio.