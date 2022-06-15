BEHEMOTH Shares Video For New Single 'Off To War!'

Polish extreme metallers BEHEMOTH have released another track from their upcoming twelfth studio album, "Opvs Contra Natvram", which will arrive on September 16 via Nuclear Blast. The latest single, "Off To War!", is a mission statement, accompanied by yet another evocative official video, the type that BEHEMOTH excel at, directed by Påhl Sundström and Erik Sundström.

The members of BEHEMOTH are non-conformists through and through, swimming against the tide. The new collection reflects this attitude: "Opvs Contra Natvram" is the sheer embodiment of rebellion, individuality, and unflinching self-expression, shaped by a literary worldview. It also reflects a musical evolution; there's little doubt that "Opvs Contra Natvram" is BEHEMOTH's strongest and most sophisticated project to date.

BEHEMOTH frontman and visionary Adam "Nergal" Darski comments: "Militant times bring militant music… we're increasing the tempo with our new single, 'Off To War!' — one of my personal favorites from the new record. This song has a killer punk section, one of the greatest BEHEMOTH leads of all time, and a nice extreme metal twist at the end. A true sonic tornado in times of confrontation — enjoy it, legions!!"

BEHEMOTH are masters of their vision and showcasing what a band can achieve when hard work is put in. With "Opvs Contra Natvram", they have created 10 fresh chapters at a very strange time for the world. Their goal to create something new, something that doesn't sound like anything that has gone before, is an ambitious one.

As with previous studio outings, "Opvs..." was produced by BEHEMOTH, with mixing by studio legend Joe Barresi (NINE INCH NAILS, TOOL, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, ALICE IN CHAINS).

Renowned for his meticulous attention to detail and absolute creative control of BEHEMOTH's world, frontman and band visionary Adam "Nergal" Darski reveled in the depressurized environment afforded by the pandemic. It meant that for nearly the first time since the band's inception over 30 years ago there was no deadline to observe, allowing for a nearly unprecedented level of attention to the process of writing and recording.

Beyond any confines of genre, BEHEMOTH have grown to become nothing less than the personification of rebellion, individuality, and unflinching self-expression informed by a literate worldview and worldliness that's resulted in a locking of horns with everything from the mainstream press to the Polish Catholic church — most notably manifesting in Nergal's trial for blasphemy in 2010 that only served to expose the deep-seated hypocrisies that his music seeks to challenge.

"The album title means going against the current," Nergal previously stated. "It's the negative of the values and morals and ethics that I stand against. I've seriously been wrestling with destructive tendencies in pop culture — cancel culture, social media, and tools which I feel are very dangerous weapons in the hands of people who are not competent to judge others. That's something which I find very destructive and disturbing — and extremely limiting coming from an artists' perspective. This is my middle finger to that. There's a song on the record called 'Neo-Spartacvs'. Spartacus was one of the most iconic rebels in history who went against the most powerful empire of all time. In the end, it's me screaming, 'I Am Spartacus, and so are you!' I want to spark that flame of rebellion. If something seems wrong then stand up to it!"

"Opvs Contra Natvram" features twin cover art available in both black and white and will be released in an array of physical formats designed by Bartek Rogalewicz (Lodge.Black),certain to thrill collectors of limited editions.

"Opvs Contra Natvram" track listing:

01. Post-God Nirvana

02. Malaria Vvlgata

03. The Deathless Sun

04. Ov My Herculean Exile

05. Neo-Spartacvs

06. Disinheritance

07. Off To War!

08. Once Upon A Pale Horse

09. Thy Becoming Eternal

10. Versvs Christvs

BEHEMOTH is:

Adam "Nergal" Darski – Lead vocals, Guitar

Zbigniew "Inferno" Promiński - Drums, Percussion

Tomasz "Orion" Wróblewski - Bass, Backing vocals

Patryk "Seth" Sztyber - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Photo credit: Oskar Szramka